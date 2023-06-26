MACON — Thomas Meseraull won the 22-car, 30-lap POWRi Midgets feature on Saturday, rebounding from a restart to take the win. won the 22-car, 30-lap POWRi Midgets feature on Saturday, rebounding from a restart to take the win.

Off the restart, Meseraull won the 22-car, 30-lap POWRi Midgets feature on Saturday, rebounding from a restart to take the win.— nicknamed “T-Mez” — chose the top side of the track and pushed ahead for the final five remaining laps to claim the win. Meseraull is from San Jose, California.

The race was part of the annual Illinois Speedweek for the POWRi National Midgets. The first two races, at Charleston Speedway and Jacksonville Speedway, were won by Bixby, Oklahoma, driver Cannon McIntosh, who challenged Meseraull.

The Non-Wing Micro Sprint feature saw Tyler Kuykendall of Warsaw, Missouri, outlast the 16-car field for 20 laps. He almost got passed late in the race but fended off the competition of Oklahoma’s Kale Drake.

Tim Luttrell won his second Modifieds feature of 2023 with a late pass on leader Jeremy Nichols. The drivers swapped the lead twice during the 20-lap A-Main feature that closed out the night of racing.

In the Street Stock class, Bobby Beiler edged Terry Reed and Rudy Zaragoza for the feature finish. Beiler secured his fourth feature win of the 2023 campaign by leading all 15 laps and just holding off the charging second and third place drivers

Features POWRi National Midget League 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull [San Jose, CA]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh [Bixby, OK]; 3. 08K-Brody Wake [Lake Havasu City, AZ]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian [Clovis, CA]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker [Carl Junction, MO]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff [Mason City]; 7. 26-Chance Crum [Snohomish, WA]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler [St. Louis, MO]; 9. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr [Rising Sun, MD]; 10. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg [Mesa, AZ] Engler Machine & Tool Micros By Bailey Chassis 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall [Warsaw, MO]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake [Collinsville, OK]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg [Mesa, AZ]; 4. 72H-Hunter Pruitt [Washington, MO]; 5. 94-Jordan Clary [Edwardsville]; 6. 96-Parker Leek [Warsaw, IN]; 7. 11-Alex Midkiff [Belleville]; 8. 5B-Chad Baldwin [Lincoln]; 9. K24-Kade Ballinger [Lovington]; 10. 4-Chris DiBart [Bella Vista, AR] Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds 1. 99-Tim Luttrell [Riverton]; 2. J24-Jeremy Nichols [Findlay]; 3. 18-Jarrett Stryker [Breese]; 4. 27-Dalton Ewing [Decatur]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn [Mason City]; 6. 28S-Joe Strawkas [Buffalo]; 7. 12L-Bryan Leach [Harvel]; 8. 94-Mark Clary [Edwardsville]; 9. 87C-Alan Crowder [Elwin]; 10. 71-Jeff Graham [Stonington] DIRTcar Street Stocks 1. 17-Bobby Beiler [Blue Mound]; 2. 11-Terry Reed [Cerro Gordo]; 3. 67-Rudy Zaragoza [Jacksonville]; 4. 78B-Brad Peters [Stonington]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff [Maroa]; 6. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock [Decatur]; 7. 187-Korey Bailey [Stonington]; 8. (DNF) 21E-Eric Boomer [Bethany]; 9. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth [Macon]

