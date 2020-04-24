Looking ahead to the Bears’ second-round draft picks: 6 cornerbacks and 6 wide receivers come off the board in Round 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

General managers and coaches, many with their children at their sides, settled on their draft picks Thursday night from their living rooms and home offices.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin prepared to pick LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall with family members in the kitchen next to his setup. Dolphins coach Brian Flores put his kids on the phone with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Miami took him fifth overall.

Burrow received the news on his couch with only his mom and dad next to him. Tagovailoa wore a suit in his living room for the occasion, while Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrated his draft call from the Raiders in a robe.

Those will be the enduring images of the first round of the NFL’s first "virtual" draft, held at home rather than in its planned location in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video from the Bears’ homes, however, will wait until Friday night.

The Bears didn’t have a first-round pick Thursday after dealing it to the Raiders for Khalil Mack in 2018. With a dearth of picks this year, general manager Ryan Pace held firm and didn’t trade up into the first round, so the Bears instead will be on the clock for the first time with the Nos. 43 and 50 selections Friday.