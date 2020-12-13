Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach. He went 17-39 — and 10-33 in the Big Ten — in 5 seasons.

Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around Illinois football program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment.

After five seasons, the Illini are still spinning their wheels and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university announced it has cut ties with him.

Smith never put together a winning season, going 17-39 overall and 10-33 in the Big Ten. A 28-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday ensured the Illini (2-5) would finish with another losing season with one more game to be played — a yet-to-be announced Big Ten crossover game. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will be the interim head coach for that game.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” said Whitman in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.