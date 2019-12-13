Mark Prior, former Cubs pitcher, is named Dodgers pitching coach

The Dodgers have promoted former Cubs pitcher Mark Prior to be their new pitching coach.

Prior, 39, was the Dodgers bullpen coach the last two years.

He replaces Rick Honeycutt, who will move to an advisory role after 14 years as the Dodgers pitching coach.

In a 2018 interview with the Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein, Prior spoke about his job as Dodgers bullpen coach.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The main thing is listening,” Prior said. “Listening and finding out what works for each individual, what language they speak, what makes them feel good. I’m a big believer in that everybody’s different.

“They will have good runs, they will have bad runs. When things go south, you want to be able to get them back to what makes them confident. And then when things are going well, keep trying to push that envelope.”

Prior pitched five seasons in the majors (2002-06), all for the Cubs, going 42-29. In 2003, at age 22, he finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting after going 18-6 with a 2.43 ERA and 245 strikeouts.

But his career was nagged by injuries and the Cubs released him in 2007, allowing him to sign with his hometown Padres.

He joined the Padres front office in 2014 and rose from assistant in baseball operations to the organization’s pitching coordinator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0