Markus Paul, a former Chicago Bears defensive back and the Dallas Cowboys strength coach, dies at 54

Former Chicago Bears defensive back Markus Paul died Wednesday evening. He was 54.
Paul, who served as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was hospitalized Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. The Cowboys, who host Washington on Thursday at AT&T Stadium, canceled their scheduled practice Tuesday and sent players home.
The Bears drafted Paul in the fourth round in 1989 from Syracuse. He appeared in 70 games for them with 15 starts over five seasons before playing in one game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1993. Paul had seven career interceptions and is perhaps best remembered for picking off Wade Wilson twice in a 10-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to open the 1991 season at Soldier Field.
A longtime strength and conditioning coach in the NFL, Paul joined the Cowboys as an assistant in 2018 before being promoted to coordinator this season.
“We extend our love, strength and support to Markus’ family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement the team released. “Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players’ respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator — both on the personal and professional levels.
“He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way.”
Paul began as a strength assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 1998, the start of a 23-year run in the league. He made stops with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants before the Cowboys. Paul won three Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach, one with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
Paul was an All-American at Syracuse in 1988 and was named to the school’s All-Century team in November 1999. He holds the Syracuse record with 19 career interceptions.
“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star.
“His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”
The Cowboys are expected to recognize Paul before Thursday’s game.
