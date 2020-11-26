Markus Paul, a former Chicago Bears defensive back and the Dallas Cowboys strength coach, dies at 54

“He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way.”

Paul began as a strength assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 1998, the start of a 23-year run in the league. He made stops with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants before the Cowboys. Paul won three Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach, one with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

Paul was an All-American at Syracuse in 1988 and was named to the school’s All-Century team in November 1999. He holds the Syracuse record with 19 career interceptions.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star.