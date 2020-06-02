Matt Nagy uses Day 1 of Chicago Bears OTAs for discussions about George Floyd fallout, while Chairman George McCaskey pledges team will ‘be an active participant in change’

“As an organization, we have addressed it internally by offering unconditional support to our family of staff, coaches and players, and today Ryan Pace and Coach Nagy spent the allotted two hours of team meeting time listening to and healing together with our players and the coaching staff.”

McCaskey emphasized the Bears’ ambition to lead a push for change “through our voice, our actions and our resources.” That includes, the statement said, continued funding as well as “exposure to local organizations dedicated to empowering communities that have been oppressed for far too long.”

The Bears have already supported organizations such as BUILD Chicago; I Grow Chicago; My Block, My Hood, My City; and Youth Guidance.

“Our commitment is to continue to be an active participant in change,” McCaskey said.

The Bears also have a player-led social justice committee that includes defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and linebacker Danny Trevathan. Both players are scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday.

Nagy said he reached out over the weekend to a handful of team leaders to open the dialogue and accentuate his backing of them.