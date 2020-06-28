Matter: Get ready for baseball like we've never seen before

The Astros

Remember them? Nobody benefits from a global pandemic, but the coronavirus conveniently took the reigning AL champs off the headlines for a few months. Didn’t it seem like years ago the sport’s biggest story was baseball’s uproar over the Astros’ tainted 2017 World Series? Nope, that was March.

Here’s one upside of the schedule change: The Dodgers and Astros weren’t set to play this regular season, but under the new format, the 2017 pennant winners meet four times — four games for Dodgers pitchers to play target practice against Astros hitters. Trash cans will not be welcome.

Will there be crowds?

The season will start with no fans in the stands, but eventually fan attendance will be at the mercy of state and local regulations on social distancing. In other words, what’s considered safe and legal in Texas might not be allowed in California. Would a smattering of fans give home teams a decided advantage? Maybe not on the field, but the boost in ticket revenue will make a difference. MLB hasn’t set a blanket policy for fan attendance, which means crowd sizes could hinge on local politics and vary from park to park.