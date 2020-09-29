Mayor Lori Lightfoot responds to President Trump’s debate dis: ‘Keep Chicago out of your lying mouth’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly fired back at President Donald Trump after he invoked Chicago’s gun violence to criticize Democrats during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, tweeting: “Keep ‘Chicago’ out of your lying mouth.”

Lightfoot shared her thoughts on Tuesday’s presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a series of tweets. As Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, Lightfoot posted that Trump wanted to “create chaos and pandemonium, to confuse and frustrate voters to the point that they throw up their hands and walk away.”

“It is stunning to watch and listen to the lies roll off (Trump’s) tongue so effortlessly,” she also tweeted. “It is pathetic that this man lies, while people are dying of COVID-19.”

At one point during the wide-ranging debate, Trump said “Look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago,” and pointed to the city’s gun violence.

As mayor, Lightfoot has been quick to defend Chicago from critics including Trump, who regularly invokes the city to bolster his “law and order” campaign theme as he seeks re-election.

