Meridian graduate Lauren Doyle hopes to go out on top at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Passing is a huge key and I have a pretty long hard pass and, I would say, the ability to play-make and set other people up," Doyle said. "I link the line together when we are on defense. I'm a big communicator throughout the game, keeping people on the same page."

In 2016, Doyle admitted she was nervous for the Olympics, at which Team USA finished fifth.

"I had no idea what to expect and nerves can get to you," Doyle said. "This time I feel a little bit more calm and I know what is going to come at me — I can enjoy the moment and not get shell-shocked."

Part of that experience will be knowing how to handle the Olympic Village better.

"The Olympic Village has so many things that you can do there," Doyle said. "There are game rooms and there is non-stop stuff you can do and you can get a little too wrapped up in that and it starts taking away for your preparation. Like when you walk past Michael Phelps or Venus and Serena Williams, and it's like, 'Whoa dude, I'm here with them.'"

Team USA's main competition in Tokyo will come from New Zealand, Canada, Australia and France. There aren't any easy games in international competition, but Doyle is optimistic.