Meridian graduate Lauren Doyle hopes to go out on top at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lauren Doyle made a decision as a senior in high school that changed her life.
That decision — to accept a college scholarship at Eastern Illinois University and play rugby, a sport she'd never played in her life up to that point — has taken Doyle, a 2009 Meridian graduate and Boody native, around the globe.
In July, Doyle will play in her second and, she said, final Olympics — in Tokyo. After more than a decade in the sport, including the last seven-plus years as part of Team USA Women's 7's Rugby, Doyle is planning to make the Olympics her rugby swan song.
"My plan is to close the book and leave on my own terms and really start my career," Doyle said. "I'm going to go out with a bang."
At 29, Doyle is the oldest player on the women's roster.
"I don't think my body could physically make it for the next one when I'm 33," Doyle said.
"Two-time Olympian" isn't something Doyle expected to have on her resume when she took off to learn the sport at EIU straight out of high school
"I never thought rugby was going to take me that far," Doyle said. "It just so happened to have landed in my lap and I'm so thankful that I found the sport, or that it found me. If I hadn't found rugby I might not have made it out of Boody, Illinois. Not that that is a bad thing. but I thoroughly enjoy exploring the world and seeing the things I get to see."
Doyle graduated with a marketing degree from SIU, but has since found a love for science and hopes to return to school to become a physician's assistant when her rugby career is over.
But before then, Doyle has a lot of rugby ahead of her, much of which will be seen in front of family and friends.
"It is always a complicated thing going to the Olympics — it's hard to find accommodations over there because they have skyrocketed the prices," Doyle said. "My mom and dad are going to Tokyo. Now that I'm a little older and my friends are making their own money, they say, 'I can go to this one,' so I have three or four friends going."
Doyle will be playing a different position at this Olympics. After she played center for much of her career, she's recently moved to the "fly-half" position because of her passing ability.
"Passing is a huge key and I have a pretty long hard pass and, I would say, the ability to play-make and set other people up," Doyle said. "I link the line together when we are on defense. I'm a big communicator throughout the game, keeping people on the same page."
In 2016, Doyle admitted she was nervous for the Olympics, at which Team USA finished fifth.
"I had no idea what to expect and nerves can get to you," Doyle said. "This time I feel a little bit more calm and I know what is going to come at me — I can enjoy the moment and not get shell-shocked."
Part of that experience will be knowing how to handle the Olympic Village better.
"The Olympic Village has so many things that you can do there," Doyle said. "There are game rooms and there is non-stop stuff you can do and you can get a little too wrapped up in that and it starts taking away for your preparation. Like when you walk past Michael Phelps or Venus and Serena Williams, and it's like, 'Whoa dude, I'm here with them.'"
Team USA's main competition in Tokyo will come from New Zealand, Canada, Australia and France. There aren't any easy games in international competition, but Doyle is optimistic.
"We had a great season and we kept going up and up and up," Doyle said. "But everyone's game is getting a lot better. There used to be games when you could say that's a gimme but it's not so much that anymore. Every game takes the same amount of preparation and scouting nowadays."
Although EIU ended its women's rugby program in 2015, Doyle has seen the sport grow over her time with the national team and has ambitious goal for the Olympics.
"Our team mission statement for the team this Olympics is to inspire youth and we do some outreach to introduce rugby to America because the idea of what we do and how we play is a bit skewed," Doyle said. "A lot of people think it is not safe but in reality it is quite safe.
"If we do medal, I think (the sport) will explode and no one will be able to stop."
