Millikin's Elyce Knudsen named to National Team of the Week

DECATUR — After being named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen has also been selected to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.

Knudsen, a Tolono Unity graduate, led the Big Blue to a pair of wins last week by averaging 28.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61%. Knudsen tallied 24 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in a win over Eureka on January 3, and followed that performance with a career-high 33 points to go with five rebounds and three steals in a 91-80 win over North Park on Saturday.

Knudsen finished the week shooting 25-41 from the field. On the season, she is averaging 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Big Blue return to action on Wednesday, January 12 hosting Wheaton College at 7 p.m. in the Griswold Center.

