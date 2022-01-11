 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen named to National Team of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — After being named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen has also been selected to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.

Knudsen, a Tolono Unity graduate, led the Big Blue to a pair of wins last week by averaging 28.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61%. Knudsen tallied 24 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in a win over Eureka on January 3, and followed that performance with a career-high 33 points to go with five rebounds and three steals in a 91-80 win over North Park on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE.

Knudsen finished the week shooting 25-41 from the field. On the season, she is averaging 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Big Blue return to action on Wednesday, January 12 hosting Wheaton College at 7 p.m. in the Griswold Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who will coach the Chicago Bears next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News