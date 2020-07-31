Mitch Trubisky vows to attack each step of the Bears quarterback competition: ‘I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong — and prove my teammates right’

“But I think everyone just being on the same page and doing their jobs and me making smart decisions, that’s where you see a lot of the good plays happen.”

Whether all of that work together crystallizes into improvement on the field for Trubisky remains to be seen.

Nagy hasn’t gone into exact specifics about what the competition will look like. But he said the Bears need to be creative in squeezing as much out of the competitive periods as possible, evaluating the quarterbacks on every play and check at the line of scrimmage and bit of leadership they show in the huddle.

And the coach has promised that Trubisky and Foles will know exactly where they stand throughout the competition.

“If one of the quarterbacks is stinking it up and he’s playing like crap, we’re going to tell you, ‘You’re playing like crap,’” Nagy said. “And we’re going to tell you that in front of the other one. They’re both going to know when someone’s playing good and someone’s playing bad. … So when the time comes when we inevitably need to make a decision, trust me, it’s not going to be a surprise to them.”

Trubisky said he welcomes that “transparency and honesty” from his coaches.