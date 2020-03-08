MLB says it isn’t closing locker rooms to the media — for now — amid the new coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball is not changing its media-access policy -- for now -- amid the new coronavirus outbreak, opting not to follow the NHL’s decision to close dressing rooms to reporters upon the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control.

Hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman said Saturday that the NHL instead will hold availability in formal press conference areas “in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.” Friedman’s tweet also said the NBA, MLB and MLS were “expected to follow.” ESPN also reported the changes.

MLB released a statement later saying no such decision has been made.

“We are undertaking many precautions currently,” the statement said. “For example, we are asking anyone -- including media -- who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities.

“We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps.”

