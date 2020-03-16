Monahan: A look back at the three weeks of no sports during the D.C. sniper attack

"Sports contributes to the love of life, teaches sacrifice, respect and responsibility, leading to the full development of every human person," said Pope John Paul II.
Now thousands of high school athletes in Illinois (other states have done the same) will be without sports until at least April 3. For college athletes who play spring sports, their seasons are done.
Illinois has not experienced anything like this in high school or college sports, except for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, when some Illinois high school sports were put on hold for a day or two.
I wasn't in Virginia during the Washington D.C. Sniper attacks (or Beltway Sniper attacks) during a three-week span from October 2 to 23, 2002, but I was there less than 72 hours after the capture of shooters John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo. People were shot seemingly at random, in public places such as parking lots and gas stations.
Here is a column I wrote on Oct. 31, 2002 about what my brother and sister's families had to endure during the three weeks, and what it was like to attend one of the first youth sporting events:
I recently returned from a short but excellent visit to the Washington area where my brother and sister live. My brother-in-law, Marc Smith, coaches a group of 9-year-old boys in a youth soccer league. The first thing I went to after arriving Saturday afternoon was one of his games. His team, the Northwest Arlington, Va., Lions, was playing the Potomac, Md., Kiwanis.
The team had not played or practiced since the first sniper attack Oct. 2. You could tell everyone, including the parents watching the game, were extremely glad to be enjoying the outdoors. The temperature of 65 degrees also helped. I didn't hear anyone talking about the sniper, but everyone was really happy. My sister, Colleen, and Marc live three miles from the Home Depot where the sniper gunned down one victim, Linda Franklin of Arlington, Va. They said while some people before that went on with normal every day events, some altered their daily routine.
My brother, Jim Monahan, teaches at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md. (he continues to teach at the school). The shooting of the 13-year-old in Bowie, Md., as he arrived at Benjamin Takser Middle School (the victim survived), was about 10 minutes away from Jim's school. The school was in Code Blue like all other D.C. area schools, which meant the school was in a lockdown — no one outside school during the day.
He said the volleyball team did practice a few times at 6 a.m., but the football team didn't. Some schools in the area had their games at a secluded spot and under military watch. Bishop McNamara and most schools canceled events. The Lady Mustang volleyball team was enjoying a very successful season before the sniper put a stop to play. The school's Homecoming was scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed and might be held during basketball season sometime. The Mustangs belong to the Western Catholic Athletic Conference and the conference has decided not to make up the three missed game, but to have an expanded postseason in which all play three games, beginning Nov. 9.
McNamara practices returned to normal just Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2002). Some teams in other leagues are making up all three missed games, while others are making up two of the games by playing on Wednesday and Monday instead of Friday or Saturday.
While most teams didn't practice football, others had short workouts in the gym. Friday. Oct. 30, was the first day football practice resumed at most schools. For thousands of players and coaches, it was the first time they had practiced outside in three weeks.
Most schools didn't play games Saturday, but are set to resume their schedule this weekend. The players were all excited to return to practice and play again. One story in the Washington Post said students and teachers at Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md., all cheered when the public address system carried the news that sporting events would resume Saturday afternoon. Blair is located within several miles of six of the shootings.
Jim Monahan said as far as he knew student-athletes would go home immediately after school during the sniper attacks and that there was a definite feeling of anxiety among the student-athletes to get back to practice and games. He also said it canceled many of the service programs the school does.
The Post story also said some players might miss out on scholarships because scouts had scheduled to watch them during the three weeks the games were postponed or canceled.
The capture of the sniper suspects saved the safety of the Marine Corps Marathon, the largest 26.2-mile race in the country that does not offer prize money. The marathon, which included more than 21,000 runners, started and finished near the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington Cemetery.
One of the reasons I went was to see my favorite NFL team, the Washington Redskins, play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. It was also the same night the Redskins honored the 70 greatest Redskins in this, their 70th year of existence. The trip to and from the stadium definitely seemed a lot safer to me, knowing the snipers had been caught.
Muhammed was executed on Nov. 10, 2009 and Malvo was in the news recently for getting married while serving life in prison. The duo began their crime spree in Feb. 2002 and included murders and robberies in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Washington. In the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, the two killed 10 people and injured three. Overall they killed 17 and injured 10 in 10 months.
So, while we wait for sports to return due to the coronavirus, which is the right thing to do, I anticipate a really exciting day (and days) for everyone, and more pep in their step and smiling faces, when it does return.
As Tom Petty wrote, “The waiting is the hardest part."
