Monahan: A look back at the three weeks of no sports during the D.C. sniper attack

The team had not played or practiced since the first sniper attack Oct. 2. You could tell everyone, including the parents watching the game, were extremely glad to be enjoying the outdoors. The temperature of 65 degrees also helped. I didn't hear anyone talking about the sniper, but everyone was really happy. My sister, Colleen, and Marc live three miles from the Home Depot where the sniper gunned down one victim, Linda Franklin of Arlington, Va. They said while some people before that went on with normal every day events, some altered their daily routine.

My brother, Jim Monahan, teaches at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md. (he continues to teach at the school). The shooting of the 13-year-old in Bowie, Md., as he arrived at Benjamin Takser Middle School (the victim survived), was about 10 minutes away from Jim's school. The school was in Code Blue like all other D.C. area schools, which meant the school was in a lockdown — no one outside school during the day.