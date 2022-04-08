6 things to know about opening night of Macon Speedway’s 77th season

MACON — Among the champions of the seven divisions that run at Macon Speedway each year, two divisions shared the same champion last season. Driver Guy Taylor took home two points titles, coming out on top of the standings in the modified and street stock divisions.

In Taylor's standout year, he raced in the modifieds for car owner Monty Clark and in the street stocks for owner Joe Thompson and the family of the late Macon Speedway champion Larry "Bub" Russell, who Taylor was close friends with.

"We were definitely blessed to have the opportunity to run two different cars. I drove for Monty Clark for years for him and this was his last year, so I was glad to get a track championship for him," Taylor said. "For the street stock, the Bub Russell family had me drive, so that was great. I was really excited to get to drive for them."

It was smooth sailing for Taylor, who was able to navigate his season without any major obstacles.

"Half of the battle is showing up there every week and any class you race in at Macon, they are tough classes," Taylor said. "I didn’t have any huge issues throughout the year, knock on wood. We were pretty fortunate that didn’t have any motor problems and we just had the week-to-week maintenance that we had to do to make sure you are there at the end of the night.

"You always want to go out there and win every race that you can. If things go really good, you can get a points championship at the end of the year. We were happy with how things ended up for sure."

This year, Taylor will be focused on the a- and b-modifieds as racing returns to Macon Speedway for its 77th season on Saturday.

"This offseason, we took a car we bought and stripped it down to a bare frame and went through it from top to bottom. We got it all set up and it is an impressive modified chassis and it is just a 602 crate GM motor so it is nothing fancy with the engine," Taylor said. "We have tried to concentrate on the setup and making sure we have everything as good as we can get it for the start of the year."

Getting a head start

Driving in multiple classes at Macon can test even a great driver, particularly during races delayed by caution flags on hot and humid Central Illinois nights. But for Taylor, driving multiples cars has a distinct advantage.

"I think the challenge is the different power bands with each class. The street stock, even though they are really strong motors, they are not as strong as an open a-mod motor," Taylor said. "The advantage when you run multiple classes is that the first class you run, you get to see where the best part of the track is. That second time, you have a head start on everybody else and that gives you an advantage."

Uncle vs. nephew

The racing tradition in the Taylor family continues from Guy's father and dirt track driving legend Dick Taylor, to Guy Taylor's nephew, Zach Taylor, who will be racing alongside Guy on Saturdays at Macon. Zach Taylor competed in the street stock division last season and is taking over Guy's b-mod car this season.

"Zach is going to compete this year so it will be uncle vs. nephew. I am excited to rub doors with him," Guy Taylor said. "We keep jabbing each other and he tells me that I am going to get a lot of second-place finishes. I tell him he needs to get his trophy room ready for all the second-place trophies. We definitely have fun with each other."

77th season

Preparation work is wrapping up at Macon this week and track co-owner Bob Sargent believes that the track will continue to see full lineups of drivers looking to get spots to race.

"Everything has really been going good and we are ready to go. We have been working down at the track and it seems like the drivers are ready," Sargent said. "We feel it is going to be a really busy year with a lot of interest from a lot of people who are racing cars again. We have a good young crop of drivers coming up and we feel we are going to have a lot of cars entertaining the fans this summer."

Macon Speedway holds a special place for Guy Taylor and the rest of the Taylor family.

"I grew up watching my dad race at Macon, so it is always exciting there. Macon is definitely my favorite track and it is a small track but it is so action-packed and always competitive," Taylor said. "It is great to have the fans come down and get to check out the cars up closer and personal."

Opening night details

Six divisions will be racing on Saturday, including the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, hornets and micros. Pits open at 3 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6 p.m. and racing getting the green at 7 p.m. Driver autographs will be available before the races. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 11 and under are free.

Rain is forecast for Friday but Saturday is looking clear in Macon. Lincoln Speedway, Macon's sister track, moved its opening night to Sunday to accommodate Friday's rain showers around the area.

Big races coming up

After getting to test and tune their cars at Macon over the past two weeks, opening night at Macon is a chance to shake of the dust for the track as well as the drivers. Things really pick up on April 30 when the Lucas Oil Late Models come to Macon for one of two 100-lap races the track will host this season.

"Lucas Oil is a highlight for fans and we have two big 100-lap races every year — Lucas Oil in the spring and the Herald & Review 100 in July," Sargent said. "The Lucas Oil National Tour races all across the country for a living and that means a lot. Hopefully, we will have some local guys that race weekly and some regional racers will also come out. That’s a good mix of professional drivers, regional drivers and local guys that can mix up here at the ⅕ mile track."

The 42nd Herald & Review 100 is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 and will be again be a stop on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

