7th Annual Christian County Fair racing Event running on Wednesday

TAYLORVILLE -- Before racing returns to Macon Speedway this weekend, dirt track racing fans can see some early action at the 2021 Christian County Agricultural Fair this week.

The fair opens on Tues. and runs through Sat., but it's Wed. July 21 that racing fans have marked on their schedules as three divisions of racing return.

This year's Christian County Fair triple header will again feature sportsman, street stocks, and hornets. While all races will be United Midwestern Promoters (UMP) sanctioned, the street stock event is also part of the Big Ten Series.

Pits open at 4 p.m. on Wed., grandstands at 5 p.m., competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6 p.m., hot laps at 6:20 p.m. with racing action taking the green at 7 p.m.

Races at the fair returned in 2014 and were held again the following five years with solid car counts and great racing. The inaugural edition of the event saw Kaleb Wood take the win in a field of 20 street stocks. Jeremy Nichols claimed the sportsman feature, while Jeremy Reed won the hornet a-main.

The 2015 NAPA tripleheader saw Nichols again winning the sportsman event, while Terry Reed won the street stock race, and Jeremy Reed ended the night in Hornet victory lane for a second time in two years.

In 2016, heavy rainfall hit the fairgrounds during the afternoon hours. Despite the rain and subsequent flooding at the facility, officials worked hard to get back on track. The event drew 20 street stocks with Nichols again claiming the win. Nichols also bested a field of 13 sportsman to claim that victory. In hornet competition, Decatur driver Jeremy Reed took the win.

Weather was again an issue in 2017, as the event was barely completed with storms threatening throughout the night. Despite this, the racing had solid fields of cars with Timmy Dick besting a 13-car field of sportsman. Nichols took the top prize in the Midwest Big Ten street stocks. In hornet competition, Marty Sullivan claimed the victory as rainfall started.

2018 saw another solid field of cars hit the track with Nichols claiming the Big Ten street stock top prize over Timmy, Chris, and Darrell Dick. Ashkum, Ill. driver, Brandon Pralle bested a good field of sportsman, while Eric Vanapeldoorn won the hornet feature.

The most recent event in Taylorville took place in 2019 as the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. In the 2019 edition, Ethan Schnapp took the sportsman win, while Andy Zahnd was the Big Ten street stock victor. Joe Reed took the hornet checkered flag.

