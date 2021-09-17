7th annual KerbyStrong races set for Macon Speedway

MACON — Macon Speedway is down to its final two races of the season, with this Saturday featuring the 7th annual KerbyStrong race in memory of former track champion Kerby Damery.

The KerbyStrong Foundation's mission is to inspire, educate and support cancer patients through their journey. Each year, the foundation and Macon Speedway celebrate Damery and acknowledge those racing to win the fight against cancer, in addition to raising funds for the foundation.

When it comes to the racing, the KerbyStrong event boasts specials for the pro late models, modifieds, and sportsman, three divisions Damery competed in. Each class will race for bigger trophies and more money for their feature events.

Williamsville's Colby Sheppard leads the pro late models into the special event, having already claimed the track point championship with a 168-point advantage. Sheppard has won two races this year and will be one of the contenders. Others to watch include seven-time feature winner Jose Parga, last week’s feature winner Dakota Ewing, Braden Johnson and Kerby Damery’s son, Blake.

Recommended for you…

The modified's point battle is still up for grabs but could be clinched by the end of the night. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, has a 78-point advantage on Alan Crowder. Taylor has claimed four feature wins, while Crowder claimed his first just two weeks ago and backed it up with another strong finish last week.

Kyle Helmick looks to be on his way to the pro mod championship, having a 70-point lead entering the night. Helmick has won six features this season.

It’s been a while, but the sportsman are back this week with Jim Farley III leading the way by only two points over Scott Landers. Farley has yet to claim a feature win, while Landers has found victory lane once.

Taylor can claim two championships this year — he also leads the street stock standings by 76 points.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the hornets. Allan Harris can also clinch the championship with a good run this week, having a 74-point lead over Billy Mason. Harris has won five features this year and has claimed 12 top-five finishes in just 14 races.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing will begin at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15 and kids 11 and under are free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.