8th Annual Christian County Fair racing event takes the track on Wednesday

TAYLORVILLE — Racing comes to the Christian County Agricultural Fair on Wednesday as three divisions will hit the track.

This year's Christian County Fair Triple Header will again feature sportsman, street stocks and hornets. While all races will be United Midwestern Promoters (UMP) sanctioned, the street stock event is also part of the Big Ten Series. The sportsman and street stock events will pay $500 to win, while the hornets will be racing for a $200 top prize.

The Taylorville fair put racing back on the schedule in 2014 and last year’s event saw one of the bigger crowds and best car counts in the history of the event. The 2021 edition saw 20+ street stocks, 16 sportsman, and 12 hornets on track. Jeremy Nichols won the Big Ten Street Stock event, while Tommy Duncan claimed the Sportsman feature and Brady Reed took the top spot in the Hornets.

Pits open at 4 p.m. on Wed., grandstands at 5 p.m., competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6 p.m., hot laps at 6:20 p.m., with racing action taking the green at 7 p.m.