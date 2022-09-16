8th annual KerbyStrong Foundation races set for this Saturday at Macon Speedway

MACON — The eighth annual KerbyStrong Foundation races are set to hit the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday, benefiting those who are fighting cancer.

Time trials start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. The Big 10 pro late models, Big 10 modifieds and sportsmen will have special events with extra payouts to drivers. Four other divisions will also be in action on Saturday.

In 2007, at the age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage four appendix cancer. He fought cancer for eight years and, on Feb. 8, 2015, Damery passed away.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other needs as deemed necessary.

This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors include Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Memorial Health System, Operating Engineers Local 965 and Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc. Other sponsors include the Hayes Family, McLeod Express, DynaGraphics, Decatur Battery, Illini Pharmacy Supply, Carpenters Local 270, Green Hyundai and Stan Ferguson Drywall.

Races running at the event include a Big Ten pro late models 50-lap race with $1,000 to win, a 25-lap modified feature that is $650 to win and a 25-lap sportsman race with $500 to win.

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com and www.kerbystrong.com.