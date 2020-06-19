A bittersweet victory: Driver Dennis Vandermeersch honored late friend Tim Bedinger in Macon Speedway win

MACON — As the green flag was about to drop on his sportsman division race at Macon Speedway last Saturday, Dennis Vandermeersch felt conflicted.
He was excited to get back to racing after the season opener had been delayed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he was also feeling sad about who was not there on track with him.
Vandermeersch's best friend and fellow sportsman driver Tim Bedinger of Taylorville died in March after a battle with lung cancer. As the cars were rumbling, waiting for the green flag, Vandermeersch's thoughts turned to his friend.
"I was excited but it was bittersweet," said Vandermeerch, of Springfield. "Tim and I pitted together the last 10, 15 years, as long as he had been racing, and we were best friends and we would help each other out. I built his car back in the day and he had one of my old cars and he meant a lot to me.
"I was looking forward to race but I missed him a lot. It was different with him not being there at the track with all of us."
Vandermeersch met Bedinger through Tim's brother, Dale Bedinger, who used to assist Vandermeersch at races.
"Dale said, 'You would really like my brother,' and he introduced us," Vandermeersch said. "Tim wanted to go racing and we got him one of my old cars and the rest is history.
"He could kid around and give out a good joke and he could take one, too. I like to play practical jokes and kid around, and he and I did a lot of that with each other. Our personalities clicked and we became really good friends."
Tim Bedinger became a formidable driver in his own right, winning the 2018 sportsman points championship at Macon. He finished third, directly behind Vandermeersch, in points last season.
"Tim liked to run on the bottom a lot, which is the shortest way around the track. He didn't like that outside wall too well so he liked to run on the bottom and he stayed pretty smooth and always did a good job," Vandermeersch said.
Vandermeersch's performance on Saturday was also "pretty smooth." He overtook poll-sitter Scott Landers to claim the feature victory on opening night.
"Scott led the first three laps and I was able to get around him and pulled away. Our race went green-to-checkered, which is uncommon for a lot of features. We didn't have any yellow flags, which was pretty nice," Vandermeersch said.
Vandermeersch, 58 and a retired Springfield firefighter, said Bedington's death still weighs on him.
"I could talk to you all day about Tim. He was a great guy and I think everybody liked Tim. I just miss him so much. I don't get close to a lot of people but Tim I did and this one has hit me really hard. Like losing a brother or a parent," he said.
Track in shape
Vandermeersch will return to Macon Speedway this weekend for another night of racing that will feature seven division. Racing conditions on opening nights can sometimes be a challenge but Vandermeersch was pleasantly surprised by Macon's track condition.
"(Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent) did an excellent job with the race track. Usually the first night out the track is a little rough because it hasn't been packed in from the cars yet and racing on it every week," he said. "We did not have that problem last week and Bob must have packed the track in really good and kept it in excellent condition and it stayed pretty fast all night long."
Vandermeersch hadn't been able to race with the spring track closures but he had confidence in his muscle memory at Macon.
"I have been racing 37 years now and I've found out that I don't really need that much practice. It is kind of like riding a bike. Once you get to a certain level, everything sort of comes natural. I've raced so many miles around (Macon) and I know where my marks are," he said.
Vandermeersch said he expects the challenge to increase this Saturday as more drivers return to Macon. He said he's up for the test and doesn't see himself slowing down any time soon.
"We have a couple drivers who haven't made it out to the speedway yet that should be there this weekend and we should have 12 to 14 drivers and I'm looking forward to Saturday night," he said. "Honestly, I can never see myself quitting. The only thing is when you get to be my age, when you get out of the car your neck is a little sore from the g-forces. I love it and I always have. If I'm 70 years old and can still climb into the race car, I probably will."
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-1.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-2.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-3.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-4.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-5.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-6.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-7.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-8.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-9.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-10.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-11.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-12.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-13.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-14.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-15.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-16.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-17.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-18.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-19.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-20.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-21.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-22.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-23.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-24.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-25.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-26.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-27.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-28.jpg
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!