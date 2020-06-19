A bittersweet victory: Driver Dennis Vandermeersch honored late friend Tim Bedinger in Macon Speedway win

"I was excited but it was bittersweet," said Vandermeerch, of Springfield. "Tim and I pitted together the last 10, 15 years, as long as he had been racing, and we were best friends and we would help each other out. I built his car back in the day and he had one of my old cars and he meant a lot to me.

"I was looking forward to race but I missed him a lot. It was different with him not being there at the track with all of us."

Vandermeersch met Bedinger through Tim's brother, Dale Bedinger, who used to assist Vandermeersch at races.

"Dale said, 'You would really like my brother,' and he introduced us," Vandermeersch said. "Tim wanted to go racing and we got him one of my old cars and the rest is history.

"He could kid around and give out a good joke and he could take one, too. I like to play practical jokes and kid around, and he and I did a lot of that with each other. Our personalities clicked and we became really good friends."

Tim Bedinger became a formidable driver in his own right, winning the 2018 sportsman points championship at Macon. He finished third, directly behind Vandermeersch, in points last season.