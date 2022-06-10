Admission $5 for women at Macon Speedway's Ladies Night

MACON — Admission is just $5 for women on Macon Speedway's Ladies Night, which will feature seven divisions of racing headlined by the Street Stocks Division Midwest Big 10 Series race.

The Street Stocks event will pay a $750 winner prize and $75 just to start the race. Blue Mound driver Bobby Beiler leads the Big 10 standings after claiming the series' only race this year at Lincoln Speedway. Last week’s winner at Macon Speedway, Terry Reed, will be one to watch as well. He's a three-time champion in the series.

Warrensburg driver, Dakota Ewing is currently atop the Pro Late Model standings. Ewing has claimed two feature wins and has five top fives in six starts. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, is second in points, 32 behind. Colby Eller, Dalton Ewing, and Rockett Bennett complete the top five in points.

Springfield driver Guy Taylor claimed the championship one year ago in the Modified division and is the favorite to do the same again this year, leading by 26 over Alan Crowder. The difference between this year and last is that Taylor is running his Pro Mod in the class, leaving him with a little less power than he had a year ago. Following Taylor and Crowder are Tim Luttrell, Rodney Standerfer and Jacob Steinkoenig. The class has seen great car counts and racing all season long.

Much like the Modified class, Taylor leads a Crowder in the Pro Mod class standings — Kevin Crowder, Alan’s brother. Taylor has won two Pro Mod features, while Crowder, Guy Taylor’s nephew, Zach, Matt Milner, and Maxx Emerson complete the top five. Zach Taylor is coming off his first feature win.

The Sportsman series is back with its fourth feature of the year. Springfield's Dennis VanderMeersch leads the points by 12 over Jim Farley III. Rick Roedel, Scott Landers, and Phil Moreland are top five point contenders. VanderMeersch has won two features, while Wes O’Dell has also found victory lane.

Decatur’s Jeremy Reed leads the Hornet division points after winning three of the first six feature events. Second in points is Tristin Quinlan, while Billy Mason, Taryn Page, and Brady Reed round out the top five in points. Mason, Brady Reed, and Jimmy Dutlinger have also won feature events this season.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Micros. Aarik Andruskevitch, a young driver from Riverton, has claimed one feature win and leads the standings by just two points over John Barnard. Hayden Harvey, Collin Shain and Jacob Tipton are others in the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps begin at 6, and racing will take the green at 7. Grandstand admission is $15 but just $5 for women.

