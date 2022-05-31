Alan Crowder, Dakota Ewing score Twin 50 wins at Macon Speedway

MACON -- In keeping with the annual tradition of Memorial Day racing at Macon Speedway, Monday night showcased two 50-lap feature races for the premier classes in the circuit, the pro late models and modifieds

Alan Crowder worked a solid race in the modified division and he was positioned for strong finish when Highland's Jacob Steinkoenig, Jeremy Nichols and Austin Lynn each threatened to take that victory. Running on the top was Crowder's best line and he powered past Lynn with five laps remaining to hold on for a 50-lap feature win.

Also noted in the 50-lapper, Summerfield's Rodney Standerfer started 18th position and took home 4th place.

Dakota Ewing used his patience to wait out Chase Osterhoff for the lead spot during the pro late models feature. The first 30 laps were Osterhoff's to lead but Ewing took to the bottom of the track and the set-up was great for a mid-race takeover. Ewing led the final 19 laps and kept the distance from the Kankakee driver. Timmy Dick moved past Osterhoff for a second-place finish.

Guy Taylor picked up his second pro modified feature win of the season. Austin Seets, two-time feature winner, started the feature off on the front row outside spot and rolled it up the wall on the opening lap and was knocked out of the race. Taylor was in second row outside so when the race restarted, he moved into the front row outside spot and maneuvered through for the checkered flag.

Zane Reitz from Indiana came back to the Macon Speedway winner's circle during the 15-lap street stock feature race. Reitz, a winner in April, made quick work on the 21-car group that featured Bobby Beiler, Tanner Sullivan and Nick Macklin, who were all drivers who have been checkered flag holders in races before at Macon.

Aarik Andruskevitch raced his way to the checkered flag by running the top side in a cautionless micro feature race. John Barnard led the first 18 laps and on lap 19 Andruskevitch pulled around Barnard and went to the victory.

The night concluded with Jimmy Dutflinger from Peoria taking the top spot in the Hornets feature. Dutflinger pulled ahead of David Lauritson and Tristan Quinlan to take control of the race and then fend off Jeremy Reed and others.

Macon Speedway will run again this Saturday with the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge and a six-division night of racing. Lincoln Speedway will also feature the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Friday with a full racing program.

Monday's results at Macon Speedway

Big Ten Pro Late Models

1. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 3. 22D-Chris Dick[Deland, IL]; 4. 130-Chase Osterhoff[Kankakee, IL]; 5. 10-Blake Damery[Macon, IL]; 6. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]; 7. 77-Blaise Baker[Clinton, IL]; 8. 22-Brad Eitniear[Wauseon, OH]; 9. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 10. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[Lincoln, IL]

Big Ten Modifieds

1. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 2. 72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 4. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz[Ashmore, IL]; 6. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 7. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 19-Jimmy Cummins[Highland, IL]; 9. 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL]; 10. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 3. 121-Deece Schwartz[Ashmore, IL]; 4. 24Z-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 7. 52JR-Cole Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 8. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 9. 27X-Joel Irvin[Harristown, IL]; 10. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL].

Street Stocks

1. 55-Zane Reitz[Veedersburg, IN]; 2. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 20-Tanner Sullivan[Pontiac, IL]; 4. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 5. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 6. 38S-Dave Crawley Jr[Decatur, IL]; 7. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 8. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 9. 42-Jesse Simmons[Danville, IL]; 10. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL].

Hornets

1. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[Peoria, IL]; 2. 28J-Jeremy Hancock[Peoria, IL]; 3. 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 4. 30J-Nick Johnson[Bartonville, IL]; 5. 27-Austin Harris[Imperial, MO]; 6. 15-David Lauritson[Normal, IL]; 7. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 8. 44E-Eric Eckhoff[Onarga, IL]; 9. 04-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 10. 15T-Taryn Page[Decatur, IL].

Micros

1. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 2. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 4. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 5. 1-Tanner Tinsley[Bonne Terre, MO]; 6. 40-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 7. 17-Molly Day[East Peoria, IL]; 8. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 9. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]; 10. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL].

