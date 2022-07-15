Area clergy to compete at Macon Speedway's Faster Pastor event

MACON — Three area pastors are ready to get behind the wheel of race cars this Saturday night at Macon Speedway. In addition to the annual Faster Pastor race, six divisions will be on track with two features on tap for the pro late model division.

Ed Cain, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Macon, leads the list of pastors to compete in the Faster Pastor race. Cain, a former winner of the event, is back in action and will be driving a Billy Mason car on Saturday night. Keith Ferrell, lead pastor of Heartland Community Church in Decatur, and John Morthland, pastor of the New Testament Church in Decatur, will also compete.

The pro late models will have a busy night as they will have two features competing, in addition to the heat races. The first feature will be run before intermission as a makeup event from the June 25 program. Only those who were scheduled to be in that original race can compete, while the second feature of the night will be for any pro late competitors who are in attendance.

The modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, hornets, and micros will also race.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m., and racing takes the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.