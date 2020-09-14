Argenta driver Kevin Crowder has many near-wins this season in the Macon Speedway pro modifieds

MACON — Pro modified driver Kevin Crowder has been close this season, so close he can almost taste it.
The Argenta driver has had a strong season with six second-place finishes in feature races but he just hasn't quite cracked that winner's circle in 2020.
"I think we are just destined for second place I guess, I don't know. It has definitely been an odd year and there is no doubt about that," Crowder said.
Along with the five near-wins, a crash took a victory away with just a handful of laps remaining.
"We have had a couple of opportunities for wins. We were taken out by one at Macon with three laps to go and I just got flat run over. That stunk," he said. "I think we gave one away too one night to Dalton Ewing when I was stuck on the bottom and I should have gone to the top but Dalton went by us and won. So we have had opportunities as far as getting some feature wins and we are right there with the No. 52 and 27 cars."
No. 52 belongs to Billy Knebel, current points leader in both the modified and pro modified divisions, with Crowder sitting fourth behind Kyle Helmick (No. 27X) and Ewing (No. 27).
"The competition in the pro mods is tough and there are probably five or six guys that are capable of winning every night. Billy is definitely the class of the field right now and he has a good team and good equipment but Kyle is doing a really good job and Dalton is doing good, too," Crowder said. "I feel like we are right there with them, too."
After the big dogs of the division, a younger group of drivers who are gaining experience, sometimes at the cost of their cars.
"There are a bunch of new guys that are kind of in the back a little bit and it can be kind of a caution-fest. That kind of stinks because when you get going up front you just want to race all 15 laps," Crowder, 53, said. "There are a lot of young kids coming into the sport today that can drive and that is great — we have to have that. But as a veteran, we are still having fun. We are still enjoying ourselves and I would like to go until I'm about 60 or so and see what happens."
Crowder raced Sunday, finishing second, in a night of events honoring Macon Speedway's 75th season. Crowder's family has roots just as deep to Central Illinois racing. His grandfather, Bill Camfield, and his uncles, Jerry and David Camfield, are legends from the days of the Little Springfield Dirt Track that operated from 1947 to 1987.
"My grandpa got his first race car in 1948 and he fielded cars for both of my uncles, Jerry Camfield and David Camfield, and also owned a car that (Danville driver) Bubby Jones drove. Bubby is arguably one of the best sprint car drivers of all time but from 1967 to 1972 at Little Springfield grandpa's race car was the track champion five years in a row," Crowder said. "We grew up going to the races every night and then during the week we went from uncle Jerry's house to uncle Dave's house to grandpa's house and we were helping out. We were kids but we were there and pushing tires and things like that."
The love of racing continued with Kevin and his brother Alan Crowder, who races modifieds. As the COVID-19 pandemic stopped racing in Illinois for the spring, the Crowders hit the garage hard.
"We were definitely working on cars. We've got my brother's a-mod car and we do all the work on it and one of my fellow b-mod racers Jeff Wallace, we helped him maintain that car and we work on small cars, too. Our dad has an old street rod and friends of ours got some old cars so we definitely stayed busy," Kevin said.
The legacy of Macon Speedway is intertwined with Kevin's family history. leading to memorable and significant moments at the track.
"What (Macon) means to us as a family is that our family goes there on Saturday nights and it is a good place to be and we have created a lot of new friendships. The racing community as a whole is a good group of people and to be able to meet with that group of friends and family every Saturday night is like we are on vacation every Saturday," he said. "For us, racing is a family event and a family sport. It has always been that way from early on and even today it is still got a lot to do with family. That is something that hopefully the younger generation can grasp a hold of and figure out how to have some fun with it."
Nichols wins twice on Sunday
Jeremy Nichols won two checkered flags on a Sunday night of racing following a rainout on Saturday. Nichols, from Lovington, won the street stock feature and followed it up by winning the special Tim Bedinger Classic in the sportsman division.
In the Hornet World Championship feature, Mike Eskew, from Springfield, won the feature after battling points leader Brady Reed in the 15-lap race.
Pro late model driver Jake Little, from Springfield, kept his points lead secure with a feature win, and Devin Feder picked up his first feature win at Macon for 2020 in the micro division.
Tommy Sheppard Jr. won his second consecutive feature in the modifieds and Billy Knebel came out on top again in the pro mods.
