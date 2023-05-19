DECATUR — Armed force members, retired, active and inactive, will receive free grandstand admission Saturday night at Macon Speedway in a night that will include double features for Pro Late Models and Modifieds, plus Spectator Drags at intermission.

Pro Late Models and Modifieds are Macon’s two most popular divisions, and both have main events to be made up from the April 29 partial rainout. Those fields are set and, in fact, the Modified feature has already completed four laps. Scoring will pick up from where it left off that night and only the drivers who were scheduled to start may race the makeup events. The Pro Late Models have all 20-laps of their make-up event plus their regular night’s events.

The Street Stocks will be making their second Macon appearance of the season. Saturday’s event will be the a 30-lapper, paying $800 to win and $75 to start.

Making their first of two visits this season will be the KidModz. The KidModz series competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16. It will be their 2023 season opener.

For kids 11 and under, CEFCU Kids Club will be held in the pavilion between 5:30 and 7. Tomorrow night, the first 80 kids will receive this year’s edition of the kids club t-shirt along with some fun activities.

Point leaders heading into Saturday night’s action are Braden Johnson (Taylorville) in the Pro Late Models, Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland) in the Modifieds, Zach Taylor (Springfield) in the Pro Mods, Phil Moreland (Assumption) in the Sportsman, and Zane Reitz (Veedersburg, Ind.) in the Street Stocks.

Macon Speedway is getting prepared for a busy schedule next week that features Non-Wing Micro action at Cornfield Combat Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 and the Memorial Day Twin 50’s on Monday, May 29. The Saturday, May 27, Micro race pays $5,000 to the winner.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps are at 6, and racing is at 7. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Military members with proper ID will receive free grandstand admission.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner