Armed Forces Night set for Saturday at Macon Speedway

MACON -- Macon Speedway is set to go back to green this Saturday with seven divisions of racing on 95Q Armed Forces Night at the track. Active and retired Military Members will receive free grandstand admission if they show ID proof at the ticket window.

The modified division has seen strong car counts and great racing over its first two nights of the year and there is currently a tie for the point lead. Springfield, IL driving veteran Guy Taylor and many-time track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. are atop the standings, each winning features this season. Billy Knebel, Alan Crowder and Kyle Helmick round out the top five in this season's points.

Jose Parga, from New Berlin, is off to a great start, winning both pro late model features so far. Parga leads the DIRTcar national standings by a sizable margin as well as the Macon points by six markers over Jake Little. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler and Dakota Ewing are top five point competitors.