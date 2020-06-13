Back at the track: Macon Speedway fans celebrate opening of 75th season

Garner, 69, is concerned about a second wave of coronavirus cases as large gatherings become more common.

"It is just plain relief to have racing back but I really hope we don't get a second wave (of the coronavirus) and I'm worried about people not taking it seriously," he said. "I've got my mask with me and I put it on when I was in line. I try to stay six feet away from people but half the people think you are nuts if you do that."

As fans were entering the speedway for the first time this season, Sargent was confident they would follow the COVID guidelines.

"A lot of tracks have been racing and we sort of held off but the racers are ready to go," Sargent said. "I think the fans will handle the precautions well and they are used to it. It is the way we are going now and it is our new normal life."

Along with a return to racing for drivers and fans, workers in the Macon Speedway offices and concessions stand are also returning to action.

"We have our standard group on the track and in the concessions stands and selling beer, so we have quite a large staff and with all the racers that come ,it is a pretty big economic engine for the community," Sargent said.