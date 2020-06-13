Back at the track: Macon Speedway fans celebrate opening of 75th season

MACON — As the drivers made their moves around turn four and headed for the checkered flag at Macon Speedway's opening night of its 75th season, Rick Garner was there about six rows in.
That is typically where you will find Garner on Saturday nights, taking in racing that brings him back to his days driving stock cars at Macon in the late 1970s and 80s.
"You can see the whole track from there and if you sit in the middle, you miss half the track you when have to turn your head," he said. "I like to sit right down on it and you can feel the motors. I don't mind a little mud. Even when you are watching, you are still sitting in the car. You can't replace that adrenaline."
In Macon Speedway's 75 seasons of operation, there hasn't been a year quite like 2020.
The 2019 season came to a conclusion in September and 259 days — or 37 Saturdays — have passed since cars last took the track on the 1/5-mile dirt oval. The track had operated continuously since its construction in 1946 and the more than three-month delay in the season is the longest the track has experienced, co-owner Bob Sargent said.
Track conditions were perfect Saturday and a group of fans lined up outside the ticket window before the grandstands opened at 5 p.m. COVID-19 precautions were in place with temperature checks as attendees entered. Face masks were encouraged and hand sanitizer was available near concessions stands.
Garner, 69, is concerned about a second wave of coronavirus cases as large gatherings become more common.
"It is just plain relief to have racing back but I really hope we don't get a second wave (of the coronavirus) and I'm worried about people not taking it seriously," he said. "I've got my mask with me and I put it on when I was in line. I try to stay six feet away from people but half the people think you are nuts if you do that."
As fans were entering the speedway for the first time this season, Sargent was confident they would follow the COVID guidelines.
"A lot of tracks have been racing and we sort of held off but the racers are ready to go," Sargent said. "I think the fans will handle the precautions well and they are used to it. It is the way we are going now and it is our new normal life."
Along with a return to racing for drivers and fans, workers in the Macon Speedway offices and concessions stand are also returning to action.
"We have our standard group on the track and in the concessions stands and selling beer, so we have quite a large staff and with all the racers that come ,it is a pretty big economic engine for the community," Sargent said.
Justin Binkley, from Decatur, brings his two kids, Bennett, 6, and Lailah, 10, to the track every weekend but his girlfriend, Katie Crosier and her kids Kimber, 9, and Case, 5, were making their first visit to the speedway. Positioned high up around turn one, Binkley was looking forward to the late-model division races on Saturday. The race was ongoing as of press time.
"If they are running, I'm here," Justin Binkley said before the race. "Hopefully it is a good turnout and they get a good car count and good crowd count and that everything goes smooth. I've missed it. It is a great opportunity for families and I hope the things like this never go away. The kids love it and they have been doing this as long as they could come to the track and I've been coming to this track even before I was out of the womb."
The COVID precautions were not going to stop Binkley from making the trip to Macon.
"I wasn't worried about the precautions," he said. "To me it is just another flu. The media blows it out of proportion but it is something that people do die from. I'm not a scientist or a doctor but from the outside looking in, I wash my hands and do the normal things and I stay pretty healthy all year round."
Ronnie Hoffman, 55, says life has been tough without Macon's races these past few months. Hoffman took in the racing at Macon's sister track, Lincoln Speedway, on Friday as well.
"I come almost every week. It has been terrible without the racing. I have really missed it," he said prior to the race. "I'm very excited for tonight and I was at (Lincoln Speedway) last night. It was a really good turnout and it went well. I didn't see any problems. I'm not worried about the precautions, I'm just glad that racing is happening."
A similar sentiment was around for attendees young and old: They were glad that racing was happening again.
"For us as a kid, coming to Macon Speedway was better than going to Disneyland," Garner said. "Drivers were heroes to us as kids and when you race you get to know everybody. This is my enjoyment of life on Saturday nights, so if I'm going to get the virus this is where I'm going to get it at."
History photos: Macon Speedway through the years
Webb started it all
Wayne Webb in 1979
Owner Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb
Macon Speedway 1976
May 17, 1969
Motion Raceway tower
Listen up
Getting ready
Bob Sargent
Super modifieds
Pickles Standefer
The action heats up
Larry Limbach
Top competitor
Always close
Robby Standridge
Heading out
Macon Speedway Track - Airview
Macon Speedway
Macon Speedway
Race instructions
