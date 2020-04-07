Beginning of season at Macon and Lincoln speedways delayed because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MACON — The beginning of the seasons at Macon and Lincoln speedways have officially been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was set to begin in Lincoln on Friday, April 10, and in Macon on Saturday, April 11.

To date, both speedways had canceled the Hickory Point Mall Car Show and two weekends of test and tune. The Lucas Oil Late Model race, scheduled for April 25 in Macon, was canceled late last week in addition to the whole slate of races in April for the series.

Illinois' stay-at-home order currently runs through the month of April. According to a statement from Track Enterprise's Adam Mackey, the likelihood of having any event before May is slim and there is no date set in stone on when the season will begin, though both tracks will be ready as soon as the quarantine is lifted.

