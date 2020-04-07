Beginning of season at Macon and Lincoln speedways delayed because of coronavirus

MACON — The beginning of the seasons at Macon and Lincoln speedways have officially been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was set to begin in Lincoln on Friday, April 10, and in Macon on Saturday, April 11.
To date, both speedways had canceled the Hickory Point Mall Car Show and two weekends of test and tune. The Lucas Oil Late Model race, scheduled for April 25 in Macon, was canceled late last week in addition to the whole slate of races in April for the series.
Illinois' stay-at-home order currently runs through the month of April. According to a statement from Track Enterprise's Adam Mackey, the likelihood of having any event before May is slim and there is no date set in stone on when the season will begin, though both tracks will be ready as soon as the quarantine is lifted.
PHOTOS: H&R 100 winners through the years
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
