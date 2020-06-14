Beiler wins from the back in Macon Speedway's season opener

Jake Little was good enough to stay ahead during the Pro Late Model feature race. Despite the excitement to get the lead, most of the fun was behind him as Chris Dick, Dakota Ewing and Jose Parga all raced for second place. With a combination of slide jobs and passes, the second place position was up for grabs. An unfortunate mishap led to Ewing and Parga, racing teammates, to tangle together outside of the second turn. The action slowed Parga momentarily and after a restart, Parga managed a top-five finish. Little cruised across the top of the track to grab the first win in the division for the season.

Dennis Vandermeersch needed time to collect his thoughts before exiting the Sportsman race car after he took the checkered flag. His best friend and former racing competitor Tim Bedinger passed away in March and Vandermeersch got to victory lane thinking about his fallen friend. The Springfield driver passed Scott Landers for the lead towards the beginning of the race and dashed away to the win. The former track champion dedicated the race to his friend who was also a former division track champion.

Jeremy Camp piloted his Micro Sprint past Paul Day and Molly Day to secure his feature win. The Sullivan driver was up to the challenge three times against the Days as Paul started the race solidly but fell behind Camp and Molly gave two runs for the lead until Camp started to coast away.