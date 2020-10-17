 Skip to main content
Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield Mile moved to 2 p.m. on Sunday
Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield Mile moved to 2 p.m. on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD -- The return of the United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Champ Car Series to the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is set for Sunday, Oct. 18. A large field will feature 30-plus drivers will be taking the green flag.

Tickets are still available to attend the event, which will now begin feature action at 2 p.m. 

USAC and Track Enterprises officials are hoping to make sure the championship race goes off as planned and with a chance of rain entering the forecast late in the afternoon, race organizers have decided to move the green flag on the Bettenhausen 100 to 2 p.m. to beat any possible bad weather that may arrive.

“With no chance of rain during the early hours of the day, we want to do everything possible to race this important event at the mile. There was a little flexibility in the schedule, and we will utilize that to get this race in,” said Bob Sargent, longtime promoter of the race and co-owner of Macon Speedway.

The event marks the return of USAC to the Springfield Mile for the first time since 2018. Events in 2019 were canceled due to wet weather. 

Grandstand tickets for the event are still available online and will also be available at the gate on race day. Those who purchased tickets online can save a few bucks as well as a couple minutes at the gate on race day.

Despite the earlier feature time, most other detailed schedule times remain the same. Pits will open at 8 a.m. with grandstands at 10 a.m., and hot laps at noon. Qualifying will follow hot laps with the feature scheduled to take the green at 2 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled time of 3 p.m.

To order advance sale tickets or for more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com and www.usacracing.com.

