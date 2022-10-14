Big field for rescheduled Bettenhausen 100 runs at Springfield Mile on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Thirty-eight USAC Silver Crown drivers are set to battle on Saturday during the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Four past Bettenhausen 100 winners are in this year’s field, led by four-time victor Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.), three-time and defending race winner Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) as well as one-time winners Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.) and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.).

Nine Illinoisans will be vying for one of 30 starting positions in the 100-lap, 100-mile event at the Springfield Mile dirt oval.

Shane Cockrum (Benton), Shane Cottle (Kansas) and Chris Urish (Elkhart) have all been victorious with the Silver Crown series on the Du Quoin Mile in southern Illinois but are seeking their first at Springfield. They are joined by fellow Illinois drivers Mario Clouser (Auburn), Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville), Cary Oliver (Buncombe), Steven Russell (Rochester), Patrick Bruns (Champaign) and Korey Weyant (Springfield).

Four past Bettenhausen 100 pole winners are in the lineup, including Swanson (2014-15-21), Gamester (1997-98), Tyler (2012) and Grant (2020).

USAC national champions Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and Swanson are involved in a dogfight atop the championship standings heading into the final dirt race of the year in the standings. Seavey has won the past three dirt races in the series and is tied atop the title race with Swanson. Two races remain on the schedule with Springfield on Saturday and at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park’s pavement oval on Oct. 22.

On Saturday, pits and registration open at 8 a.m. infield spectator gates open at 9 a.m. and the ticket office and grandstands open at 10 a.m. Drivers meet at 10:30 a.m., practice from 11 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Qualifying starts at 12:15 p.m., followed by pre-race ceremonies and the 100-lap main event.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the State Fair office at 217-782-6661. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. At the gate on race day, adults are $30 and $10 for children 11 and under. Infield tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for USAC members and $40 for non-members.