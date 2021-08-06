Big money on the line at Macon Speedway for 3rd Annual Diane Bennett Memorial

MACON — More than $9,000 in bonus money is on the line Saturday at Macon Speedway’s 3rd Annual Diane Bennett Memorial.
The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a long time scorer at the speedway. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to supporters.
Bennett, who worked at Macon for more than 30 years, died in 2015. The family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Bennett's daughter, Kellie, put together an list of donors to sponsor feature positions, creating big payouts for the night.
While money is still coming in, over $9,000 has been added to the winnings for this Saturday’s event. The pro late model feature will pay at least $1,200 to win with a total of over $2,000 spread throughout the field. The modified feature will pay at least $1,550 to win with $2,900 in bonus money throughout the field. Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: pro mods ($1,195), street stocks ($1,850), hornets ($890), and micros ($405).
Point leaders coming into the event are Colby Sheppard from Williamsville (pro late models), Springfield's Guy Taylor (modifieds), Kyle Helmick (pro mods), Guy Taylor (street stocks), Chatham's Allan Harris (hornets) and Springfield Daryn Stark (micros).
Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
