MACON — The Hornets class has a big weekend that will continue Saturday at Macon Speedway with the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge.

Following racing at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, the weekend of racing, camping and partying for Hornet competitors continues Saturday with a second night of a possible $1,000-to-win, based on a 20-car feature field.

Car entry fee each night is $30 and will be paid at registration/transponder pickup area. The complete payout for the 20-car starting field is: $1,000, $400, $250, $150, $100, $90, $80, $70, $60, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50

On Saturday at Macon Speedway, pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 hotlaps begin at 6, and racing action will start at 7.

In addition to Hornets, Macon Speedway will return from a Saturday off to feature Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Street Stocks, and Micros.

H&R 100, special events coming

Macon Speedway will host a three-day racing extravaganza, featuring Summer National Late Models and USAC Sprint Cars, July 6-8. One of the special events will feature stars from both worlds facing off in a front wheel drive challenge.

The exhibition race will be held at intermission of the Herald & Review 100, on Thursday, July 6, and is scheduled to have three Super Late Model drivers and three Sprint Car wheelmen driving front wheel drive cars from the Hornet class.

Three of the six entries have been confirmed including local Super Late Model star and all-time Summer National wins leader Shannon Babb.

Logan Seavey, a USAC and POWRi Midget champion, has committed to representing the open wheelers as well as USAC Silver Crown and Sprint Car champion, Justin Grant.

Three additional entries will be added to the lineup and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The three-day racing event will feature the Summer Nationals Late Models in the Herald & Review 100 as well as the Summit Nationals Modifieds on Thursday, July 6. The Super Late Model purse has been raised to $7500 to win, while the Modifieds will race for a $1500 top prize.

On Friday, July 7, the open wheel stars of the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars make their first visit to Macon Speedway for day one of “Top Gun,” competing alongside the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros. A gigantic firework display will be held to cap off the night.

Saturday, July 8, will see USAC return for day two of “Top Gun,” paying $10,000 to win. Vintage Racing of Illinois and Hornets will also race.

Discounted reserved and general admission 3-day ticket packages are available at maconracing.com. Reserved seats are located in the top two rows of the frontstretch grandstands as well as the Wayne Webb reserved section atop the beginning of the frontstretch stands.

Free camping and parking will be available for each of the three days in addition to golf cart rentals. A giant carnival slide will be one of many additions to make the week a fun family attraction.

To reserve seats and save money in advance sale tickets, visit maconracing.com.

