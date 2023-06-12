MACON — Billy Mason crossed the finish line first to win the second leg of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge at Macon Speedway on Saturday.
Mason finished sixth at Lincoln Speedway in Friday's first leg, but ran out to the lead and pulled well ahead of second-place car Tristin Quinlan to make it an easy 20-lap winner.
Bobby Beiler started on the front row and kept away from Terry Reed, Brad Peters, Rudy Zaragoza and Andy Zahnd to win his third Street Stock feature race of the year.
Braden Johnson once again was the winner in the Pro Late Models. Johnson got to work early to pass pole sitter Curtis Eller and stay ahead in the action. Eller was the fast qualifier and won the heat race so he was poised for a clean sweep, but ran short on the luck as Johnson won the 20-lap feature.
Jeremy Nichols started on the bottom but finished at the top in the Modifieds feature; Dalton Ewing needed the full 15 laps to score his fourth Pro Modified feature win the season; and in the Non-Wing Micro Sprints feature, Kameron Romack of Ashmore zinged past Aidan Leingang and Kade Ballinger to score first.