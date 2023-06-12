MACON — Billy Mason crossed the finish line first to win the second leg of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge at Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Mason finished sixth at Lincoln Speedway in Friday's first leg, but ran out to the lead and pulled well ahead of second-place car Tristin Quinlan to make it an easy 20-lap winner.

Bobby Beiler started on the front row and kept away from Terry Reed, Brad Peters, Rudy Zaragoza and Andy Zahnd to win his third Street Stock feature race of the year.

Braden Johnson once again was the winner in the Pro Late Models. Johnson got to work early to pass pole sitter Curtis Eller and stay ahead in the action. Eller was the fast qualifier and won the heat race so he was poised for a clean sweep, but ran short on the luck as Johnson won the 20-lap feature.

Jeremy Nichols started on the bottom but finished at the top in the Modifieds feature; Dalton Ewing needed the full 15 laps to score his fourth Pro Modified feature win the season; and in the Non-Wing Micro Sprints feature, Kameron Romack of Ashmore zinged past Aidan Leingang and Kade Ballinger to score first.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner