Bloomington's Jason Feger 'hustled' his way to a H&R 100 title after a long career at Macon Speedway

MACON — While Bloomington's Jason Feger was lined up on "front street" at Macon Speedway on Thursday with the other drivers about to run the 42nd edition of Herald & Review 100 on Thursday, he was struck by the history of it all.

As past winners were being introduced — including five-time winner Shannon Babb from Moweaqua and 2015 champion Ryan Unzicker — Feger's mind went to his past challenges at the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

"They were introducing the past winners and it stung to not be a winner here yet," Feger said. "I love this race and we have been coming here for a long time. It is an awesome little race and it has gotten away from me too many times."

Feger didn't let this opportunity pass him by. He won the 60-minute marathon race that was filled with 13 caution flags to claim his first H&R 100 title. Typically running around the 4th of July holiday as a stop on the Summer Nationals Hell Tour, this year's race was pushed back because of wet weather. The Hell Tour came to an end at the end of July and Thursday's running had a slightly smaller field of 23 cars.

"It might have been a weaker field and it was a crazy race tonight, but we will take it. It doesn't matter. This place is the home of a lot of crazy races so it just feels great," Feger said. "Thanks to the Herald & Review for being a long-time supporter of this race and I'm glad to finally be able to get a trophy here."

As many racers do, Feger got his start helping prep cars in the pit area. He's been coming to Macon since 1995, helping two-time H&R 100 champion (1996, 1999) Billy Drake with his car before taking the driver's set himself in a late model in 2002.

Drake's 1999 championship was the only H&R 100 that ran completely green with no stoppages. Thursday's race averaged just a lap a minute as the race was stopped, sometimes multiple times, before a single lap could be completed. The field was 23 to start and down to nine that crossed the checkered flag.

"(As a track,) Macon has a lot of give and a lot of guys want to take her way too early. You've got to constantly give until there are 20 or 30 laps to go," Feger said. "Then you've got to know when to take. That is why I ran on the inside for so long because the chances of tearing something up or getting in trouble are a lot less than being on the outside."

The cool September evening was a change from the typically hot and humid conditions of a July H&R 100.

"You never know at Macon and it was a fast night. The track held a lot of moisture tonight for a lot longer than it normally does," Feger said. "I felt like I qualified well but we were in a tough group so I had some work to do (starting eighth)."

Feger has earned the reputation as "The Highside Hustler," and as the race progressed and he was comfortably building leads between cautions, the high side was his preferred spot.

"We missed a couple wrecks and I had to be patient and save my stuff. I ran inside as long as I could and then I got up there at the end," he said. "I had to get by some lapped cars and I felt like I picked up some speed there. I've had a lot of experience and I've been in contention a lot of times but I was just never able to get it done until tonight."

As the number of laps left was getting smaller and smaller, Feger was getting hyper-aware of everything going on his vehicle.

"You start feeling stuff and you think the tire is going flat or you start feeling a vibration. It is stressful but you've got to keep digging and stay smooth," Feger said. "I felt like I was getting better and better in the long green-flag runs and so I didn't want to see any of the yellows after yellows after yellows that kept coming. The track gets a little bit different after you restart and the tires cool off. It sort of leaves you open for a slide job or making a mistake. I was just trying to be mentally strong and be patient and not beat myself."

As fans packed in around Feger's car in the pit area following the win, it was clear he is one of the most beloved racers around Central Illinois, and the admiration goes both ways.

"We had a lot of fans who came out on a weeknight and it is awesome to race here. We have some of the best fans and we've got a lot of the best drivers in the country come right out of Central Illinois," Feger said. "It was an awesome event and the fans are always packed in here at Macon and they have a great time. We live in a great spot for dirt racing."