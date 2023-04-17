MACON — After an driver error cost Bobby Beiler on Macon Speedway's opening night, he didn't let it happen again in Week 2.

In the opening Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks race of the season, Beiler scored first in his heat and then started on the pole position for the 15-lap feature. Beiler, on the top side, left Brad Peters, Terry Reed, last week’s feature winner Zane Reitz and last season’s Midwest Big Ten Series champion Andy Zahnd several car lengths behind.

The biggest surprise of the night came in the Pro Modified feature. With 13 laps complete without a yellow flag, the action between leader Dalton Ewing looked poised for another feature race win but as the drivers were racing to the white flag, a late field car spun out right in front of the leaders which caused Ewing and Brayden Doyle to wreck. The accident left Ewing’s car with a flat left rear tire and out of the race.

Doyle assumed the lead with two laps remaining. But coming out of the backstretch into turn three, Doyle lost power and Zach Taylor, the eighth-place starter, took advantage for the win.

The Pro Late Models race was the main event, with Braden Johnson taking advantage of his front row inside starting spot to win. Colby Eller, the 2022 division champion, stayed close behind but didn’t have enough time to get around him for the win.

Wes Odell raced a long 15 laps in the Sportsman division amidst cautions and spinouts to get his first win of the season after missing last week’s race..

Micro Sprints have taken a new appearance this season at Macon — non-wing. That helped Hayden Harvey, who was lightning quick around the track and pushed across for the win.

In the Hornets feature, Tristin Quinlan moved past Jaekob Durbin to get the lead and go 2-for-2 in Hornets features to begin the season.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner