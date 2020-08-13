Brandon Sheppard wins the 40th running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway

MACON -- Brandon Sheppard has been attending Macon Speedway races since he was a toddler and he used that knowledge of the 1/5-mile dirt oval to win his first Herald & Review 100 title on Thursday.
After starting the race in the poll position and losing the lead to 2012 H&R 100 winner Brian Shirley during the opening lap, Sheppard sat back and drove 80 laps in second place before grabbing the lead and holding onto it until the checked flag.
"I have been wanting to win this race for a long time and it means a lot to me and my family. I can't thank my family enough for all the help they put into this race car," Sheppard said.
Sheppard, from New Berlin, is the defending World Of Outlaw Late Model champion and current points leader and he joined the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour this week and picked up his second victory of the week at Macon after winning at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park on Tuesday.
Shirley, from Chatham, was aggressive from the start of the 40th running of the H&R 100, as he got around Sheppard in the first lap and at times put more than three seconds between himself and second place. Between caution flags on lap six and 52, Shirley commanded the race and had lapped every driver except those in the top six.
But the caution on lap 52 brought everyone back together and as Sheppard grabbed the lead at lap 80, it was Sheppard and Shirley and then a big gap of half the race track. The drivers, who are friends off the track, kept those same positions until a final caution flag came out at lap 98. This was reminiscent of last year's wild finish between Bobby Pierce and Gordy Gundaker but there would no such fireworks this season as Sheppard fought off any chance at a comeback in the final green, white, checkered finish to claim the victory.
"Tonight I was really patient and Brian really dominated the first part of the race and he is hard to beat. Hats off to him and he does a really great job too," Sheppard said.
Shirley has five victories in the Summer Nationals and sits atop the points standings as the tour heads on to Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown on Friday and Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.
Following Sheppard and Shirley, Bloomington's Jason Feber was third, Moweaqua's Shannon Babb was fourth and Carpentersville's Dennis Erb, Jr. was fifth.
In the other feature of the night, Highland's Mike Harrison won the Summit Modified Nationals race, his sixth victory at Macon Speedway in his career and the third this season on the modified tour. Jeff Leka, from Buffalo, finished second and Kewanee's Ray Bollinger was third.
Harrison will be back in action at Macon on Saturday for the Diane Bennett Memorial Race. Bennett was the longtime scorekeeper at Macon who passed away in 2015 and a race in her honor was added to the speedway's schedule for the first time in 2019.
"I won the inaugural race last year and I donated back into it and I feel I should be (at Macon) to support that race this weekend," Harrison said.
MACON — Good things come to those who wait.
It has taken longer than it typically would, but the Herald & Review 100 revs up at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season after a delay of more than a month. Despite some rain-postponed races and a late start to the season, Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent is pleased with the 2020 season so far.
"We have had a lot of race cars and the competition has been great and the crowds have been strong," he said. "Minus the rainouts and the late start with the COVID, the year has been good. We are following the procedures for the COVID and everybody seems to be trying to keep their distance the best they can."
With pandemic throwing the speedway's schedule out of whack, the 40th running of the H&R 100 is a centerpiece of the racing schedule even more than it typically is.
"We are kind of using the Herald & Review 100 as our big event of the year for the 75th. The COVID did mess that up with our schedule and how that was going to work so we are going to showcase the Herald & Review 100," Sargent said. "It looks like Mother Nature is going to cooperate so it feels like that is out of the way and we are getting the place spiffed up and looking good.
"And we have several young drivers who are looking for their first win and I'm curious to see how they will do."
The DIRTcar Summer Nationals late models will complete in the H&R 100 and be joined by the Summit Modified Nationals circuit.
One of the drivers Sargent has his eye on is Bloomington's Jason Feger, who recently picked up his 20th career victory in the Summer Nationals tour with a victory at Highland Speedway.
“We started 16th and I was able to work my way up through there and got the win,” Feger said. “I feel like the season has been going pretty good. Obviously I want to win more but I think we have been competitive in a lot of the races and I feel like we are right there and we have quite a bit of racing still to do, too.”
Feger is currently sitting third in points on the Summer Nationals tour behind leader Brian Shirley, from Chatham, who has won four features this summer as well as the 2012 H&R 100. Previous Herald & Review 100 winners Bobby Pierce and Moweaqua’s Shannon Babb are fifth and eighth place, respectively. World of Outlaws defending champion and current points leader Brandon Sheppard, from New Berlin, has recently joined the tour and already picked up a victory
“Brian Shirley has been really fast right now and is as fast as anyone in the country. He's been on a roll lately and I'm pretty sure that this week Brandon Sheppard is going to stop in and run the week with us. He's definitely going to be a threat to win, too,” Feger said.
Feger is also close friends with driver Gordy Gundaker, who has won the last two runnings of the H&R 100 and took last year’s crown on the final lap.
“Gordy is really good when there is traction on the bottom. He's good at that and his car is really good at that,” Feger said. “He can come in late in the race and he's able to make it work. Last year might have been a little bit controversial but Gordy's a good guy and he's a hard driver.”
Feger is a third-generation driver and got his start at Farmer City Raceway in 2002 but he holds a special place in his heart for Macon Speedway, where he finished fourth at last year’s H&R 100.
“After high school I got an old sportsman car and kept progressing from there. Luckily, I have done well enough to keep going and I've been able to do it for a long time,” Feger said. “Once I've got the late model, I think I have been to every Herald & Review 100 they have had since I started racing.
“I love Macon. To me it is one of the most fun tracks that we race on. It is definitely elbows up and you don't have time to really think about stuff and you just have to react.”
Feger’s racing style has earned him the nickname “The Highside Hustler” and at Macon he can continue to roll where he feels most comfortable.
“Typically I have raced up against the outside of the race track and up against the cushion pretty much my whole career,” he said. “At Macon you can have the top side, especially during qualifying and early in the race. You will be scraping the wall all the way around there.”
The 100-lap race on Thursday will test any driver's patience.
“For the Herald & Review, you have to be patient. (The track) is going to change a bunch and you have to have patience. You have to have more give then you can have take,” Feger said. “A hundred laps on a tight track like that and a lot of those guys can end up wrecking each other or breaking and you have to hope you aren't caught up in it. Know when to take your chance and run a really smart race.”
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn finds success after a decade away from racing following a motorcycle crash
MACON — Check the Macon Speedway record books and you'll see Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn's name next to the fastest lap time recorded in the Hornets division.
Vanapeldoorn's lap time of 13.777 was set in 2018, but he doesn't feel that he was doing anything special that day.
"That was the Hornet Challenge that night and I guess it was the fastest lap time that day but I really don't know if I did anything different that day. At Macon, the straightaways seem about as long as the turns and it is a fast little track with so many turns, it feels like. You can get so many laps in in just a few minutes. It is pretty cool," he said.
Vanapeldoorn returned to the Hornets division in 2017 after more than a decade away from the sport. He was just getting his racing career going in 2004 when a motorcycle accident changed everything.
"I was in the hospital for about three weeks and in recovery care where I had to lay on my back for six weeks," Flaten said. "I was out for a while and I ended up just getting out of racing. My dad had to sell my race cars to be able to make my house payment and I was out of work for about two months, so I didn't have a whole lot of money and both of my cars were gone.
"I never got back into it until 13 years later and I've been trying to race as much as I can since then."
Vanapeldoorn saw a chance to get back into the sport when he traded some plumbing work for a race car. He rebuilt that Chevy Cavalier five-speed and still races with it today, grabbing two feature victories and three top-five finishes at Macon this season.
"A lot of stuff had changed (in the sport) in the time I was out, but I wasn't scared of it at all and I've been running a lot better recently," he said. "My wife, Tracy Vanapeldoorn, is pretty supportive of it and she actually let me build a car for her and she has raced about 10 times.
"She was sort of hesitant a little bit at first because it can be scary getting out there a little bit when there is a lot of traffic."
Vanapeldoorn is currently sitting sixth in points in the Hornets division at Macon and third at Lincoln Speedway. He plans on competing at Macon on Saturday during Air King Night where seven divisions will be competing including the Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets and Micros.
"There are quite a few good drivers around here and some of the fastest Hornet drivers in the Midwest are all from Central Illinois. We are lucky to have tracks all around Illinois and many good drivers come from here," Vanapeldoorn said.
Vanapeldoorn grew up a racing fan and his father Bob Vanapeldoorn, owner of Bob's Imports in Clinton, was a drag racer. Although Erik enjoys the smaller Hornet cars, he can see himself moving up to the larger divisions.
"(Hornets) are definitely more budget-friendly racing," he said. "I would love to step up a little bit to something faster than a Hornet because I grew up watching Late Model racing years ago and I always loved the thrill of driving one of them, but you can get two hornets for the price of one of those cars."
Vanapeldoorn's time away from the sport and the stoppage of racing in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic has him taking in as many events as he can. He raced at Farmer City Raceway on Friday night before Macon on Saturday.
"(This spring,) the cars were sitting ready in the trailer just waiting for the day and it was getting me anxious," he said. "We didn't travel out of state to race like some people were trying to do, but if (the closures) had gone on much longer I might have tried to do that. It was such a relief to get to race."
How driver Bill Basso took the wheel for the first time at 44 in the hornets division
MACON — It's never too late to start racing.
Bill Basso had all the trademark signs that we would get behind the wheel of a race car at a young age. His grandfather, "Wild Bill" Beal, raced for decades in Springfield, Basso loved spending time at the tracks around Central Illinois and he even competed in demolition derbies for many years.
But the jump from lending a hand in pit row into the driver's seat never happened until decades later, when Basso was 44 and his friend and fellow driver Mike McKay made him an offer.
"In the winter of 2017, Mike told me that I should race (in the) hornets (division) instead of helping them out in the pits all the time," Basso said. "I said 'Dude, I'm going to be 44 years old. What the hell do I know about racing?' (Mike) said I could run his old car that was sitting in the garage and hadn't been run for three or four years. He said to run it for a season and if I liked it, we could build a car. That's what we did. If it wasn't for the McKay family who have been in racing all their life too, I would have never started.
"It's a bug and when it gets you, you are done."
Basso, now 47, has been around tracks as long as he can remember and fondly remembers Shaheen's Speedway in Springfield.
"My mom says I went for the first time to the track when I was six days old," he said. "I was born on a Monday and I was at the track the following Sunday to watch my grandpa race. My grandfather raced all over Central Illinois in the 50s, 60s, and 70s and that's what we did as a family: We went and watched grandpa race at Shaheen's. Back in the day he raced bombers. It was a stock car and there weren't many classes back then. He ran 1955, 56, 57 Chevys, old school stuff.
"He has always been my idol and I was named after him. I always wanted to race because of him."
Basso's initial car, which was McKay's first hornet car, had a hard time keeping up with some of the newer models but Basso had broader goals when he started.
"It was way outdated and underpowered and I think I was twice as heavy as all my competitors but I was out there learning and having fun. And that is my big thing still," he said. "I'm still way under budget and I don't spend half of what the top five guys spend week-in and week-out on cars and motors."
The literal crash course he had at Macon Speedway showed Basso that some assumptions about race car driving aren't true.
"I've learned that at Macon, it is not all about motor. You've got to be able to drive the car and put it where it needs to be," he said. "Some of the bigger tracks, it becomes more about motor and therefore I'm not as competitive. I've learned patience and I had an experienced driver tell me in my first year that I was a consistent driver. I hold my line and that was a big compliment for me and gave me some confidence."
Basso has built upon that confidence and currently sits third in points in the hornets division at Macon and in the United Midwestern Promoters (UMP) national sports compact points race, he is currently eighth.
"My goal is to not miss a night at Macon," Basso said. "I want to stay up there in the points. At the start of the year, I said I wanted to be in the top 10 in points at both Macon and Lincoln. Now that I'm sitting in the top five, it has sort of changed my goal. I want to stay in that top five so I can't miss a night."
Basso will be in action again on Saturday at Macon as the Speedway also hosts the POWRi national midget and micro leagues during Speedweek. Racers from around the country will compete in league features on the 1/5-mile dirt oval.
Basso keeps the racing tradition going as his Tyler, 22, will be on-hand, assisting with the car.
"Tyler doesn't miss a race and my oldest son Scott and his wife Emily are also very supportive," Bill Basso said. "But 99% of the time, it is Tyler and I in the truck on the way to the track every Friday, Saturday or Sunday. He helps me at the track all the time and in the garage when he can."
Bill Basso is climbing the points rankings but he is still searching for that first feature checkered flag.
"I hope I will get it someday but if I don't get it, I will keep going," he said. "I have a good time and I love the camaraderie and the sportsmanship at the tracks and I have met so many people through racing that I would never have known and it is pretty awesome. It is the thrill, it sounds like a cliche, but it is an escape. Once you strap into that car, everything else goes away. It doesn't matter if you are first or 15th, you escape reality for five or 10 minutes and you get to enjoy something you have always wanted to do."
Pro-modified driver Billy Knebel keeps up hot season with double feature win
MACON — Last Saturday night at Macon Speedway was driver Billy Knebel’s best night of racing in his career, but it certainly wasn’t the easiest.
The pro-modified driver captured two feature wins at the 1/5-mile dirt oval, as well as a fifth-place finish in the modified division. The victories came following near-catastrophic incidents for Knebel’s car in each of the feature victories and the driver attributes a little divine intervention on being able to navigate the challenges. Knebel had the lead in the first pro-mod feature of the night, which was a makeup race for one cancelled by rain earlier in the season.
"With about five laps to go, one of the lapped cars spun out right in front of me and I had nowhere to go and I hit him very hard," he said. "Thank the good Lord I was able to finish and I was able to hang onto the lead and finish out and win the first feature."
On the tight track, Knebel could see trouble coming from the corner of his eye.
"When we came into corners one and two, he was running on the top and I was running lower to the middle of the race track and out of the corner of my eye I could see him spinning out and he spun down and hit me," Knebel said. "His left front caught me right in the passenger side door. It rolled the sheet metal up and broke the header and did quite a bit of damage but both tires were still aired up and the good Lord was shining down on us and we were able to keep going."
In the second pro-modified feature, Knebel took damage to his front end that affected the toe-in (the angle that the front tires sit) that dramatically threw off his front alignment.
"When the toe-in is knocked in or out then the handling goes away," Knebel said. "I know in the caution laps I had to turn the steering wheel about a half a turn to keep it going straight. It had me pretty nervous."
Knebel, 41, considered pulling the car into pit but his spotters watching the race told him it wasn't necessary.
"On the caution laps, I was giving my (15-year-old son, Cole Knebel) hand signals that I was broken and he was shaking his head no and that we were fine and keep going," he said. "If it wasn’t for him up there telling me that I was OK, I was half-tempted to pull it in because of the way it was steering."
Knebel battled fellow pro-modified driver Nick Justice in both features, just as they had done many times before.
"Nick is very fast. He and I have raced hard against each other and we try to give each other enough room to do what we need to do and not run all over each other. We always have a good entertaining race for sure," Knebel said.
The challenge of keeping the momentum going over three races Saturday was a tough, especially with the hot and humid conditions.
"It is hard to carry it over to another race, especially on Saturday with it so hot. My wife is always worried about me drinking enough water because it does get hot in those race cars and you are sweating a lot," Knebel said. "Then with the wrecking and thrashing on the car trying to get it ready for the next race. We worked our tails off all night long and especially when it is hot, it takes a lot out of you.
"But once you get buckled in again and you get out there, it becomes second nature to a race car driver."
While Knebel and his crew did a lot of work on the car last weekend, the driver was busy with a larger project that kept him out of the shop this winter.
"In the off season with the COVID, we were actually building a house so the old race car didn’t get a whole lot of attention paid to it. It was waiting and then we waited and we waited and finally the tracks opened up and we were able to get out and run a few races," he said.
The victories were the second and third on the season for Knebel, who also won the track's 75th season opening night feature. Knebel, a Pocahontas resident, started off racing in the sportsman class and remembers racing at Macon Speedway the first time fondly in 2006.
"I had been up (to Macon) to watch races but I had always wanted to go up and race there," he said. "With all the fans coming in there to Macon, I don’t go to a lot of tracks that have as good a turnout as Macon does. It is great to see and it’s one of reasons we go up there. Everybody up there really supports racing and they love it and they are always there. "
Driver Zach Daum races in New Zealand when the Illinois dirt track season ends in the fall
MACON — For some drivers, when the racing season comes to an end in the early fall in Central Illinois they move their race cars into the shop for the winter and dream about hitting the track again in the spring.
For sprint car driver Zach Daum, he grabs his passport and flies more than 8,000 miles to New Zealand to enjoy another summer season of racing in the southern hemisphere.
“The racing is a lot different. The biggest thing I would say is that the tracks are all very flat and they are very narrow. They use the infields for rugby or cricket (when not racing) and a lot of the places we run are multi-purpose facilities,” Daum said. “On the tracks that are just for racing, they run stock cars on them but they aren’t the stock cars that we know. They are crash-em up cars and it looks like a demo derby going around.
“The race tracks are fun down there and the people are great. It is a different way of living down there.”
Daum, 29, is accustomed to excelling on small tracks. He is a three-time POWRi national midget champion and last Saturday, he won the sprint feature at Macon Speedway. The race was also the second stop in the Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) circuit.
“MOWA is a tough group of local guys. The night before (at Lincoln Speedway) we had three or four guys competing that had won World of Outlaws races,” Daum said. “At MOWA, you don’t know who’s going to stop in every week. A lot of the local guys have run these short tracks their whole careers and so they get their tracks down and they are tough to beat.”
Daum’s race on Saturday got off to an exciting start during qualifying and in the feature he drove calm and collected.
"The heat race started off adventurous. There was a crash on the first lap and I got caught up in that. Luckily, I didn’t have enough damage that I had to go pit side and I was still able to run the heat race and win," he said. "I knew right off the bat that we had a good car and (driver Korey Weyant) got the jump at the start (in the feature). I hate leading the first couple of laps because you can kind of get stuck and you really don’t know what to do.
"After the first couple of laps I really saw the track start to polish off pretty quick and I thought it would lay some rubber. I needed to judge my speed off of the lead cars and I had to move down into the rubber when I needed to. The biggest thing for us was to keep the speed up and not be able to get yourself slid or passed."
Daum began racing in quarter-midget racers and moved to midgets, but sprints have his attention currently.
"When I was a kid, we would go watch midgets at Bellville and Macon. I just fell in love with midgets at a young age and that’s all I wanted to do is just race. In a sprint car, everything happens very, very fast. It is like fighter jets in a gymnasium almost. Before you know it you get off turn four and you are on turn one already. There is not a lot of time to think and you have to be quick on your feet," he said. "I think (Macon Speedway) is a challenging track not only in making sure you hit your lines but you have to worry about everyone else is doing along side of you. On the bigger tracks, you don’t have to worry about that and so if you see one guy start to push or get tight, you have to anticipate where they are going to go. It is pretty technical."
The challenges of the New Zealand tracks include irregular designs and corners that are not uniform.
"If you flattened Macon Speedway out, it would be comparable, but the dirt they have down there isn’t very good. Macon’s dirt has a lot of grip in it," Daum said. "Macon has four exactly the same corners and over there one end will be very tight and one end might be sweeping or v-shaped. They don’t have a proportional race track where both ends are the same. It’s another element you have to adapt to."
Daum struck up a friendship with New Zealand drivers who were driving in the U.S. during their off-season.
"When the Kiwis come over here to race during our midget weeks, I have gotten to know a few of them. One guy wanted to come over and race and he asked if we could trade out nights and he would run a night in one of my cars and I would go over and run one in his car," Daum said. "I thought: That’s fair enough; you don’t get that opportunity every week. We did that the first year and found a sponsor and this past season was my fifth year down there. It was a dream come true to get to go down there and race one year let alone get to do it every year."
Daum's success around the globe has put him in a rare class of driver.
"New Zealand is a beautiful country. I haven’t done as much touristy things as I would like to because I'm pretty hands-on with the car and take care of it during the week." he said. "I’ve been able to win in New Zealand, Australia and the United States and there are only a handful of people who have been able to win in all three countries which is pretty cool I think. I’m lucky to be able to go race and get to compete over there."
First Herald & Review 100 winner Butch Garner will be honored at Macon Speedway for Hall of Fame induction
FORSYTH — It has been 40 years since Butch Garner won the first Herald & Review 100 race at Macon Speedway, but for the former dirt track driver, it doesn't seem that long ago.
Garner, 76, still vividly remembers grabbing the checkered flag on the final lap, but wants to dispel some misconceptions about that night in July of 1981.
"There is a little bit of confusion about that night," he said. "We led laps 75 to 93 and at lap 92-93, we were running out of fuel. We would be fine on the straight away but in the corners we were dying out.
"Then there was a wreck and the red flag came out and they gave us five minutes to work on the car. We needed a new tire and we needed some gas and I was able to catch up and win on the last lap.
"It is a great thing and I was happy as if I had won the Daytona 500 because there were so many people there."
Garner will be back at Macon Speedway this weekend to be honored for his induction to the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class and he will have a meet and greet with fans and sign autographs when the gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Garner was originally going to be inducted in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that date until August of 2021.
"Butch is a great guy and very humble," said Art Fehrman, founder of the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame located in Roscoe, Illinois. "He doesn't brag about all the races he's won and he treats everyone with so much respect. The best way I can describe him is that he is a champion on and off the race track."
Garner was close to perfect during his three consecutive points championships at Macon Speedway in 1970, 1971 and 1972. He went on to also find success in the USAC (United States Auto Club) and ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) circuits.
"We would go there (to Macon) to have fun and the car has to be right," Garner said. "When the car is right, you can set back and take your time and pick what you want to do. If you are trying to play catch up, you are going to get in a wreck. I've been in both parts of it."
It would turn out that the first H&R 100 was one of those nights when Garner's car wasn't quite right. He and his crew had switched out his right front spring and it caused problems throughout the night.
"We were trying to think ahead and knowing we had to run 100 laps and we had to be able to run just as fast at the 100th lap as we do in 25th lap that we normally race," Garner said. "We went with a different spring and that was good for the 100 laps but not very good to qualify or for the heat race. We should have put it in until after we qualified. The spring made the car too tight and I couldn't turn. Whenever I went into the corner, it wanted to go into the wall."
The H&R 100 was originally scheduled for July but the delay in starting the season due to the pandemic has pushed the race to Thursday, August 13.
Garner stopped racing full time in 1987 but continued to get behind the wheel into the 1990's. Last year, he got the chance to drive a few laps around Macon and it brought back many emotions.
"They have a two-seater down at Macon and I got to take a friend with me around the track and it almost brought back the feeling of, 'I can do this again,'" Garner said. "But I can't. It was fun to do that last year and I went as fast as I could go without crashing.
"I'm glad (Macon Speedway co-owner) Bob Sargent is carrying it on and I go down there when I can and think about how much fun those guys are having and I maybe wish I was a little bit younger. Every Saturday night, that was my life and it is still a part of my life."
Garner is one of eight people who will be inducted into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame in 2020. He said he shares the honor with all the people that helped him in the pit and the shop over his decades of racing.
"It's not just me — there are people who helped me all the way through and people who took time away from their families and every night working on the car," he said. "I want them to know that I appreciate that and I was the lucky that got to drive it. You aren't a superhuman being when you are in the car. You have to have the right people with you."