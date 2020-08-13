Brandon Sheppard wins the 40th running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON -- Brandon Sheppard has been attending Macon Speedway races since he was a toddler and he used that knowledge of the 1/5-mile dirt oval to win his first Herald & Review 100 title on Thursday.

After starting the race in the poll position and losing the lead to 2012 H&R 100 winner Brian Shirley during the opening lap, Sheppard sat back and drove 80 laps in second place before grabbing the lead and holding onto it until the checked flag.

"I have been wanting to win this race for a long time and it means a lot to me and my family. I can't thank my family enough for all the help they put into this race car," Sheppard said.

Sheppard, from New Berlin, is the defending World Of Outlaw Late Model champion and current points leader and he joined the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour this week and picked up his second victory of the week at Macon after winning at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park on Tuesday.