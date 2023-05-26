Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MACON — The inaugural "Cornfield Combat" will finish up Saturday before a special night of Memorial Day racing on Monday at Macon Speedway.

After practices on Thursday and races on Friday, Micros and Junior Sprints will finish Cornfield Combat on Saturday. Featured are HART Non-Wing, Restricted Winged Micros and Junior Sprints. The HART Micros raced for $500 Friday and will race for $5,000 Saturday.

Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., with hotlaps at 5 and racing to follow. Admission for adults is $15 with kids 11 and under free.

On Monday, Macon Speedway will hold the Memorial Day Twin 50s. The Pro Late Models and Modifieds will be racing 50-lap features, and it will be a Big 10 event for the Pro Late Models and Modifieds.

The standings are tight in the Pro Late Models entering the final race of May, with Taylorville's Braden Johnson leading with 230 points and another driver from Taylorville, Colby Eller, close behind at 212. Lincoln's Ryan Miller is third with 210, Macon's Donny Koehler is fourth with 190, New Berlin's Jose Parga is fifth with 180, and Lincoln's Brandon Miller is sixth with 176.

In the modifieds, Findlay's Jeremy Nichols (164 points), Elwin's Alan Crowder (160) and Decatur's Nick Justice (154) are bunched at the top, with Mason City's Austin Lynn (138) also in the mix.

Also racing will be Sportsman, Pro Mods, Street Stocks and Hornets.

Pits open at 3 p.m. Monday, with gates open at 4, hotlaps at 5 and racing starting after.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner