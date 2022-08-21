Cannon McIntosh three-peats at Macon Speedway this sesaon

MACON -- Cannon McIntosh from Bixby, Okla., has found a favorite home-away-from-home when racing in the POWRi National Midget League and it is Macon Speedway. POWRi has made four trips to Macon in 2022 and three of those four feature races have been taken by McIntosh. The first feature in May was won by Kyle Cummins with McIntosh finishing in second place. So it is safe to say when POWRi visits Macon Speedway that Cannon McIntosh is the easy favorite.

McIntosh led all 30 laps including the halfway point which netted him a bonus $100 in the Phil Sargent Memorial. The second place race was thrilling as Ryan Timms and Breham Crouch stayed neck-and-neck through the turns and dodging the lapped traffic. The race saw seven caution flags which pulled the cars close together only to see them separated quickly by McIntosh and the other fast midgets.

Jeremy Camp scored his second Micro Sprint feature win of the season at Macon Speedway, finishing off a long drought dating back to early June. For Camp, he was chased by Craig Ronk, who also has scored a checkered flag back on Opening Night in April. Current Micro Sprint points leader at Macon Speedway and POWRi Rookie of the Year candidate John Barnard finished the podium with a third place finish. Of the 20 competitors in the Micro Sprint series, seven of them had won feature races at the 1/5th mile dirt track.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature race was claimed by Jacob Steinkoenig. Pulling away from Alan Crowder was first on his list of things to accomplish in the 20-lap A-Main. Staying ahead of Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, Tim Luttrell and the others was next on the list. Steinkoenig won for the third time this season and first since mid-May. Standerfer, the current points leader, extended his lead by racing to second place and Taylor finished fifth to put him an additional six points ahead. Full point standings can be found at maconracing.com.

The final race of the night was the Pro Modified feature which was raced between the rain drops. Guy Taylor started in the second row and pushed past the front row to win his seventh feature in a row and 11th in the Pro Modified division for 2022. As the final laps were tallied, the rain got faster and harder.

As the checkered flag came out and the Pro Modifieds finished their laps, the Hornets came out and started to run around the track. Unfortunately, their feature would be the victim of rain and the night's racing would be finished before their race. A double feature for the Hornets is scheduled for August 27th on Air King Night.

The Camfield Memorial featuring the POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints was sponsored by the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum in Decatur.

With Air King Night coming next Saturday, the event will include six divisions of racing highlighted by the $2,000-to-win John Osman Memorial Street Stock race as part of the Midwest Big Ten Series.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis and the Hornets are scheduled to be part of the evening.

Macon Speedway is also ramping up to the rain-out make-up of the 44th Annual Herald & Review 100 which is set for Thursday, September 1st. The event was schedule in mid-July as part of the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour.

The Hell Tour finished up its schedule but the race will still be run with the same $5,000-to-win top prize for the Super Late Models. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will also run.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Results from Saturday

POWRi Lucas Oil Midgets

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[Bixby, OK]; 2. 97K-Ryan Timms[Oklahoma City, OK]; 3. 97-Brenham Crouch[Lubbock, TX]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[Tulsa, OK]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[Colby, KS]; 6. 5-Gavan Boschele[Mooresville, NC]; 7. 21K-Karter Sarff[Mason City, IL]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler[St. Louis, MO]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis[Auburn, IL]; 10. 57-Maria Cofer[Macdoel, CA].

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros

1. 23-Jeremy Camp[Sullivan, IL]; 2. 94-Craig Ronk[Warsaw, IN]; 3. B8-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 4. 65E-Chad Elliott[Cottage Hills, IL]; 5. 40-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 6. 57-Cam Sorrels[Hallsville, MO]; 7. 10T-Talin Turner[Basehor, KS]; 8. 17-Molly Day[East Peoria, IL]; 9. 87-Collin Shain[Sullivan, IL]; 10. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL].

Modifieds

1. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 3. 17-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 5. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 6. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 8. 35-Clark Robertson[Shelbyville, IL]; 9. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 10. 8UP-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 3. 8UP-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 5. 2-Brayden Doyle[Ashmore, IL]; 6. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 8. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 9. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 10. (DNF) 6-Billy Adams[Shelbyville, IL].

Hornets

Postponed to Friday, Aug. 27 due to rain.