Central Illinois dirt track drivers excited for a return to a longer season as Macon Speedway begins 76th season on Saturday

"It is so far, so good. We have been able work the track's surface a lot for the practice days," Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent said. "We have done some projects around the facility and everything is looking good. When the weather warms up, we will get the paint brushes out and do some more of that. The facility is up and going and ready to have spectators."

Along with returning fans, drivers new and old packed Macon's limited season last year and have done so again in the testing sessions.

"We are really excited about it and there is a lot of interest in it as far as race cars and fans. We have had high numbers of cars come to the testing events and we expect a lot of drivers on opening night," Sargent said. "We are not 100% out of the COVID pandemic yet but we are seeing some daylight and I think that is showing in the economy and people's attitudes with high school sports. I think we are in a good place.

"We often compare our opening to baseball's opening day and I think everyone is excited and ready to get out from the winter time. I think it will be a lot of buzz in the air."