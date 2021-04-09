Central Illinois dirt track drivers excited for a return to a longer season as Macon Speedway begins 76th season on Saturday

MACON — Over the past few racing seasons, Argenta pro modified driver Kevin Crowder has seen a change at Macon Speedway.
Some of the older fans who had taken a step back from coming out to the track began returning in 2020 when the season finally began at Macon in June following a COVID-related delay.
"There were times last year where we walked around and I'm saying hi to people I haven't seen in three or four years. I think they are coming back and it is great," Crowder said. "A lot of those guys that had been down there their entire lives are coming back and that is the greatest thing ever for Macon Speedway. Your hardcore old-school racing fans are back, but we also saw last year a good young crowd of 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids having a good time at the races. From the fans standpoint, Macon is going to have a good year here."
Macon's 76th season opens Saturday with six divisions in competition — pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, hornets and micros — following two weekend of test and tune events that gave drivers an opportunity to find their groove on the track.
"It is so far, so good. We have been able work the track's surface a lot for the practice days," Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent said. "We have done some projects around the facility and everything is looking good. When the weather warms up, we will get the paint brushes out and do some more of that. The facility is up and going and ready to have spectators."
Along with returning fans, drivers new and old packed Macon's limited season last year and have done so again in the testing sessions.
"We are really excited about it and there is a lot of interest in it as far as race cars and fans. We have had high numbers of cars come to the testing events and we expect a lot of drivers on opening night," Sargent said. "We are not 100% out of the COVID pandemic yet but we are seeing some daylight and I think that is showing in the economy and people's attitudes with high school sports. I think we are in a good place.
"We often compare our opening to baseball's opening day and I think everyone is excited and ready to get out from the winter time. I think it will be a lot of buzz in the air."
Jake Little, winner of last year's pro late model points title, has already competed at Farmer City Raceway last weekend, taking a third on Friday and a fourth-place finish on Saturday. Little is looking forward to a return to the longer and more spread-out racing season that lasts nearly five months.
"Last year was a weird year where we weren't racing and then all of a sudden June came and we were racing 25 times in eight weeks," Little said. "It will be nice to sort of slow down a little bit. This season we will be a lot longer and we will be able to take off weekends if we need to. Last year, you felt like you had to cram in everything because you never knew if the next race was going to be canceled. It is pretty exciting to have more options."
Little, who is from Springfield, exceled in feature racing at Macon last season, including winning a KERBYSTRONG feature, but qualifying was at times a challenge.
"We were good at Macon most of the time but we struggled in qualifying for some reason. Somehow we always made it work later in the night," Little said. "We were always fast. We ran about 25 races in the season and won eight times, so that is pretty good percentage. This year, I hope we will be all right.
"It is so great that little town rallies around the race track. It is really cool and we have a lot of fans there and I love going there and I love everything about Macon. We have been really good there the past three or four years and I think this year will be good for Macon."
Maroa street stock driver Jaret Duff picked up his first career victory at Macon last season and wants to build off of that success. He spent a lot of time this offseason preparing the car for Saturday's opener.
"During the week, we could spend two or three night in the garage and then the weekend Saturday night and then all day Sunday. It takes a lot of your time and can become a whole other full time job if you are committed and want to race for a long time," Duff said. "We stripped the car down and got the old body off of it. We went over everything and made sure nothing was bent. We've got a new paint scheme and we are going with blue and red and we got everything looking good and new again."
Crowder and his brother, modified driver Alan Crowder, will run at Lincoln Speedway on Friday before hitting Macon on Saturday. It will be the culmination of many hours in the shop this winter.
"Lincoln will be our sort of a test and tune in its own sense and it will get us ready for Saturday night," Kevin Crowder said. "Alan and I work as a team and we stripped his car down to the bare metal and have rebuilt it all the way up where it is basically a new car. For my car, we did pretty much the same thing and changed a bunch of stuff on it to try and compete a little better with the guys up front."
For Crowder, returning to the track is a lot like visiting family.
"I am super excited and a little nervous, too. I'm excited to get down to the race track and see our old friends and family and competitors and get this deal started. You have a little anxiety of how you are going to do and you want to run good. You don't want the wheels to fall off the car," he said. "I think it is great for everybody to get back to some normalcy. I think everybody needs to get outside and enjoy some good weather and enjoy being around with people again."
For Duff, a favorite opening night experience is having younger fans getting their first look at pit row ahead of the races.
"The fans come down and get autographs and pictures and talk to us and meet us and they are geared up for the season," Duff said. "When I was a kid sitting up in the stands, if the drivers won you could get to see them and get to know them when they get out of their cars. So it's fun to see them on pit row and it is nice to talk to the people — you try to encourage them to keep coming back. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be racing."
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
