Check out the Macon Speedway standings through June 24

MACON SPEEDWAY
Standing through June 24
Pro Late Models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 450; -
2. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 378; -72
3. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 378; -72
4. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 374; -76
5. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 368; -82
6. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 342; -108
7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 322; -128
8. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 298; -152
9. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 274; -176
10. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 206; -244
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Sullivan, IL; 386; -
2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 386; -
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 382; -4
4. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 346; -40
5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 318; -68
6. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 316; -70
7. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 316; -70
8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 300; -86
9. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 280; -106
10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 266; -120
Pro Mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 408; -
2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 370; -38
3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 360; -48
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 328; -80
5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 310; -98
6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 304; -104
7. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 290; -118
8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 226; -182
9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 184; -224
10. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -228
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 294; -
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 264; -30
3. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 254; -40
4. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 248; -46
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 224; -70
6. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 190; -104
7. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -108
8. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 176; -118
9. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 174; -120
10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 140; -154
Street Stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 392; -
2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 388; -4
3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 332; -60
4. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 298; -94
5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 292; -100
6. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 286; -106
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 276; -116
8. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta, IL; 232; -160
9. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 224; -168
10. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 222; -170
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -
2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 404; -30
3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 368; -66
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 344; -90
5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 288; -146
6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 184; -250
7. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 176; -258
8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 120; -314
9. 21 Mike Eskew; Springfield, IL; 116; -318
10. G3 Mike Gossett; Decatur, IL; 112; -322
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 304; -
2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 298; -6
3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 286; -18
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 168; -136
5. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 148; -156
6. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 148; -156
7. 11 Alex Midkiff; Belleville, IL; 144; -160
8. 1 Tanner Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 136; -168
9. 00 Cole Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 130; -174
10. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 128; -176
