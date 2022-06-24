 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Check out the Macon Speedway standings through June 24

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standing through June 24

Pro Late Models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 450; -

2. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 378; -72

3. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 378; -72

4. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 374; -76

5. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 368; -82

6. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 342; -108

7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 322; -128

8. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 298; -152

9. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 274; -176

10. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 206; -244

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Sullivan, IL; 386; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 386; -

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 382; -4

4. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 346; -40

5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 318; -68

6. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 316; -70

7. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 316; -70

8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 300; -86

9. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 280; -106

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 266; -120

Pro Mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 408; -

2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 370; -38

3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 360; -48

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 328; -80

5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 310; -98

6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 304; -104

7. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 290; -118

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 226; -182

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 184; -224

10. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -228

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 294; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 264; -30

3. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 254; -40

4. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 248; -46

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 224; -70

6. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 190; -104

7. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -108

8. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 176; -118

9. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 174; -120

10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 140; -154

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 392; -

2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 388; -4

3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 332; -60

4. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 298; -94

5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 292; -100

6. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 286; -106

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 276; -116

8. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta, IL; 232; -160

9. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 224; -168

10. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 222; -170

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -

2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 404; -30

3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 368; -66

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 344; -90

5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 288; -146

6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 184; -250

7. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 176; -258

8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 120; -314

9. 21 Mike Eskew; Springfield, IL; 116; -318

10. G3 Mike Gossett; Decatur, IL; 112; -322

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 304; -

2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 298; -6

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 286; -18

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 168; -136

5. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 148; -156

6. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 148; -156

7. 11 Alex Midkiff; Belleville, IL; 144; -160

8. 1 Tanner Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 136; -168

9. 00 Cole Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 130; -174

10. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 128; -176

 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

