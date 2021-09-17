Check out the Macon Speedway standings through Sept. 17

MACON SPEEDWAY
Current standings through Sept. 17
Pro Late Models
Name; City; Points
1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;770
2. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;602
3. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;594
4. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;574
5. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;504
6. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;502
7. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;444
8. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;396
9. F15 Bob Sidener;Springfield IL;394
10. 12 Timmy Dick;Monticello IL;356
Modified
Name; City; Points
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;786
2. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;708
3. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;688
4. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;668
5. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;626
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;584
7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;484
8. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;480
9. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;406
10. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;392
Pro Mods
Name; City; Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;848
2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;778
3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;772
4. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;760
5. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;700
6. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;648
7. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;604
8. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;574
9. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;482
10. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428
Sportsman
Name; City; Points
1. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;386
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;384
3. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;348
4. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;288
5. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;264
6. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;260
7. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;218
8. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;210
9. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;206
10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;196
Street Stocks
Name; City; Points
1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;788
2. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;712
3. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;670
4. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;668
5. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;620
6. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;512
7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;506
8. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;428
9. 53R Jeff Reed, Jr;Blue Mound IL;426
10. 3J Jonathon Hall;Harristown IL;402
Hornets
Name; City; Points
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;778
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;704
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;686
4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;634
5. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;508
6. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;486
7. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;434
8. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;406
9. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;372
10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254
Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage of the 2021 season
Bobby Pierce lived up to his nickname "The Smooth Operator" during his win at the 41st Herald & Review 100 on Thursday at Macon Speedway.
Watch now: Mount Zion's Jake Tipton leads Macon Speedway standings despite battling COVID after effects
Mount Zion driver Jake Tipton leads the micro sprint points race at Macon Speedway while battling COVID after effects.
Lovington's Jeremy Nichols scores win in street stocks special at Macon Speedway on Saturday.
Micro driver Molly Day outdueled the competition, including her boyfriend, to win at Macon Speedway on Monday
Taylorville driver Zach Rhodes found the winners' circle at Macon Speedway on Saturday thanks to his father's engine
During the winter offseason, Taylorville modified driver Zach Rhodes and his father, longtime Macon Speedway driver Curt Rhodes, worked on getting a new car ready for the spring kickoff to the season.
The way to some men's hearts is through their stomach, but for others, it's cold, hard cash.
Central Illinois dirt track drivers excited for a return to a longer season as Macon Speedway begins 76th season on Saturday
MACON — Over the past few racing seasons, Argenta pro modified driver Kevin Crowder has seen a change at Macon Speedway.
Asking Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent to pick his favorite event that the track runs each year is like asking a parent to choose a favorite child.