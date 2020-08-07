Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn finds success after a decade away from racing following a motorcycle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Check the Macon Speedway record books and you'll see Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn's name next to the fastest lap time recorded in the Hornets division.

Vanapeldoorn's lap time of 13.777 was set in 2018, but he doesn't feel that he was doing anything special that day.

"That was the Hornet Challenge that night and I guess it was the fastest lap time that day but I really don't know if I did anything different that day. At Macon, the straightaways seem about as long as the turns and it is a fast little track with so many turns, it feels like. You can get so many laps in in just a few minutes. It is pretty cool," he said.

Vanapeldoorn returned to the Hornets division in 2017 after more than a decade away from the sport. He was just getting his racing career going in 2004 when a motorcycle accident changed everything.