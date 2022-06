Dalton and Dakota Ewing finish in top two spots in Macon Speedway's pro late model feature

MACON -- Dalton Ewing has been working at being a better driver. Coming from the pro modified division a season ago with some success, he got an opportunity to get a pro late model car and he has adapted well.

His brother Dakota Ewing has enjoyed a lot of success with feature wins and championships along the way and Saturday night, the two finished 1-2 during the pro late model 20-lap A-Main feature at Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Dalton led Dakota for all 20 laps as he stayed on the top of the track with precision and kept his brother at a car's length for the duration of the race. With one caution flag during the 20-lapper, Dalton powered ahead and finished the race just ahead of Dakota for the checkered flag. Dakota went to the bottom and tried to pull ahead but didn't come through as the race ended.

Rodney Standerfer picked up his second-straight modified win. Running ahead of the 20-car field, Standerfer was steady on the top and outpowered the pro modified Guy Taylor until Taylor fell out on lap eight. Jacob Steinkoenig followed behind with second place and Austin Lynn took third. Pole sitter Clint Martin stayed within the top five and finished fourth ahead of Jarrett Stryker.

The race was full of excitement in the street stocks. Nick Macklin ran off with the lead at the top of the track but Terry Reed ran behind him to catch up and was followed by Bobby Beiler. With the final flag laps coming, a caution flag came out as Terry Reed was near in passing Macklin for the lead. As the race restarted, Macklin kept Reed at bay and pulled through with his first win of the season.

Two-time feature winner in the sportsman made it three-time feature winner as Dennis Vandermeersch took the lead from Wes O'Dell coming out the second turn on the fourth lap and officially on lap five. O'Dell wasn't going away, however, as Vandermeersch had to stay clean through the turns or risk losing the lead. The retired firefighter won by a car length over O'Dell.

Although Guy Taylor had a tough finish to his night, he showed dominace in the Pro Modified feature, taking all 15 laps and leading the majority of the race by half-a-lap over second place car Bobby Beiler. The win for Taylor was his fourth of the season in the pro modified division. He also scored heat race wins in the Pro Modifieds and the modifieds.

The six division night was capped off with the 4-cylinder hornets. A back and forth criss-cross race saw Jimmy Dutlinger from Peoria win his second feature of the year. Jeremy Reed worked with Dutlinger for a few laps on the lead but fell off the track with two laps to go as his car was slowing.

The kids came to Macon Speedway ready to race during intermission as the CEFCU Kids Club presented the Power Wheels Demo Derby. In two derby races, three-year-old Blaney and seven-year-old Kenzlee won their events as the other kids' Power Wheels lost or popped balloons that were on the four corners of the vehicles.

Lincoln Speedway and Macon Speedway host Friday and Saturday night action next week with the POWRi midgets & micro sprints in town for the Illinois Speedweek. Action at Lincoln will also include the pro late models and modifieds in a Big Ten Series event. Saturday at Macon will include the pro late models and the street stocks.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Results from Saturday

Pro Late Models

1. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 3. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 4. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]; 5. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 10-Blake Damery[Macon, IL]; 7. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[Broadwell, IL]; 9. 10CE-Curtis Eller[Taylorville, IL].

Modifieds

1. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 4. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey, IL]; 5. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Breese, IL]; 6. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 7. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 8. 24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 9. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 10. 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 27X-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 4. 67-Austin Seets[Brighton, IL]; 5. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 6. 360-John Seets III[Brighton, IL]; 7. 24Z-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 9. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]; 10. 6-Billy Adams[Shelbyville, IL].

Sportsman

1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[Springfield, IL]; 2. 87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 3. 07-Phil Moreland[Assumption, IL]; 4. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[Blue Mound, IL]; 5. 11-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville, IL]; 6. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 21-Ed Cleeton[Tovey, IL]; 8. 55-Tim Riech[Petersburg, IL]; 9. 44-Matt Reed[Decatur, IL]; 10. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL].

Street Stocks

1. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 3. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 5. 21R-Jeff Reed, Jr.[Blue Mound, IL]; 6. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 7. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 8. 13-Ryan Blankenship[Harristown, IL]; 9. 95-Damon Suddarth[Decatur, IL]; 10. 57-Kyle Suddarth[Macon, IL].

Hornets

1. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[Peoria, IL]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 3. U2-Eldon Hemken[Sorento, IL]; 4. 33H-Mike Gossett[Decatur, IL]; 5. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 6. 2-Ken Reed[Decatur, IL]; 7. (DNF) 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 8. (DNF) 20-Casey Eskew[Springfield, IL]; 9. (DNF) 24M-Austin Adams[Shelbyville, IL]; 10. (DNF) 15T-Taryn Page[Decatur, IL].

