Decatur's Brady Reed is racking up the wins in his second year racing full time
MACON SPEEDWAY

Decatur's Brady Reed is racking up the wins in his second year racing full time

MACON — Starting in the back row at Macon Speedway is not a place that drivers typically want to find themselves.

But hornet driver Brady Reed is proud to have earned that right. 

In the hornet division features at Macon, each week's feature winner gets to begin the next week's race in the back row. It opens up the division to a little bit more competition and for Reed — who has won five features this season — a little more of a challenge.

“It’s not a bad rule, I don’t mind it," Reed said. "It gives people a chance and the fans a little bit more excitement when the fast cars have to start in the back. They want to give everyone a chance at least and it probably keeps some of the local guys coming back because the winners have to start 10th.”

Reed has won three features in a row at Macon, meaning the last two Saturdays he has worked his way from the back to claim the victory, a feat all the more difficult with Macon’s short 1/5-mile footprint. 

“It's definitely a challenge because everything happens so fast and you feel like you get out of one corner and you are already into the next corner,” Reed said. “On the bigger tracks you can use the straightaways to pass a couple cars but at Macon you really have to set it up to pass cars going into the corner or coming out of the corner.”

Although 2020 is just Reed’s second season racing full time, he has a knowledge base and confidence well beyond his years.  

“With my brother (Jeremy Reed), he has won three nationals championships all across the United States so I have the best help behind me and helping me with any questions I’ve got,” Brady Reed said.  “I could call him and ask a question and he will know exactly what I’m talking about and there isn’t a track around that he has not been to. I’ve always had that confidence behind me and then with the car that we built I feel like we have a chance anywhere.”

This past week’s course conditions threw an added twist in Reed’s trek from last to first. 

“Saturday was a different sort of night because whenever the midget cars are in town, they put down a lot of rubber and we call it a ‘fake slick’ track because there is a lot of grip out there and you have to run the track a little different,” Reed said. “When the track gets a bunch of rubber on it, it looks slick but there is still a lot of grit. You've got to use your gas and throw it in hard (into the corners) and drive out on the gas hard because the track can take it.”

Starting from the back with only 15 laps to make his moves, forces Reed to attack the course in a much different way. 

“Coming through turns three and four is really where the race starts, that’s when we get the green flag and so when you start 10th, your race really starts in (turns) one and two,” he said. “You go down the first straightaway and you watch where everyone is going and in that first corner everyone picks the line they want and when you come out of two that’s when your race starts and you can see where everybody wants to go and you can make your moves. Fifteen laps doesn’t sound like a lot but it is a decent amount of time.”

Add in a victory at Lincoln Speedway and Reed is on a four-race winning streak. This weekend he’ll race at both Lincoln and Macon Speedways, as he looks to take control of the hornet division titles at both tracks. Reed is also standing out nationally, leading the south region of the DIRTcar sport compact points race and sitting in fifth in the national totals. At Lincoln, Reed is just a handful a points behind points leader Dallas Strauch, from East Peoria, for the title. 

“I’m four points out of the lead so hopefully we can finish well on Friday and wrap up the points championship there. Last year, we were second in points and so Lincoln was a main goal to wins the points the summer,” Reed said. 

Reed’s growth as a driver has been tremendous as he rides the best driving streak of his career. 

"Before last year I only raced a few times here and there at Macon in a borrowed car. We won a lot last year traveling around and we got good. Over the winter, we put a really nice car together that we thought we could win anywhere and make a good run for the points," Reed said. "I think this is the most dominant stretch I have been on and this is the most confident I have been where I go out there and I feel like I have the best car and I can make the moves to get to the front." 

Duff, Deal win for first time

Jaret Duff and B.J. Deal both picked up their first wins at Macon on Saturday. Duff stuck to his top groove in the street stock division race and took the lead away from Rudy Zaragoza with three laps remaining. A caution flag came out with the green flag in the air and as the restart came, Duff finished ahead of the group for the win.

In the modified division, Deal started on the pole position but didn't pull away for the win and battled Brian Diveley during the 20-lap feature.

In other action Saturday, Billy Knebel won his fifth pro-modified feature race of the season and Jake Little won his fourth pro late model feature. In the Illinois Midget Racing Association league event, Indiana driver Bryan Stanfill won the checkered flag.

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

