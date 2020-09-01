Decatur's Brady Reed is racking up the wins in his second year racing full time

Starting from the back with only 15 laps to make his moves, forces Reed to attack the course in a much different way.

“Coming through turns three and four is really where the race starts, that’s when we get the green flag and so when you start 10th, your race really starts in (turns) one and two,” he said. “You go down the first straightaway and you watch where everyone is going and in that first corner everyone picks the line they want and when you come out of two that’s when your race starts and you can see where everybody wants to go and you can make your moves. Fifteen laps doesn’t sound like a lot but it is a decent amount of time.”

Add in a victory at Lincoln Speedway and Reed is on a four-race winning streak. This weekend he’ll race at both Lincoln and Macon Speedways, as he looks to take control of the hornet division titles at both tracks. Reed is also standing out nationally, leading the south region of the DIRTcar sport compact points race and sitting in fifth in the national totals. At Lincoln, Reed is just a handful a points behind points leader Dallas Strauch, from East Peoria, for the title.

“I’m four points out of the lead so hopefully we can finish well on Friday and wrap up the points championship there. Last year, we were second in points and so Lincoln was a main goal to wins the points the summer,” Reed said.