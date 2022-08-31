Delayed 42nd Herald & Review 100 set to run on Thursday at Macon Speedway

MACON — The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100, one of the most popular races on the Summer Nationals tour each year, is finally set to go green on Thursday at Macon Speedway after a 56-day delay. The 1/5-mile dirt oval held its first Herald & Review race in 1981 and the list of winners throughout the years continues to impress.

From the early years with the likes of Butch Garner, who won the first race, Bob Pierce, Jim Leka, Dick Taylor, Scott Bloomquist, Kevin Weaver and Billy Moyer to recent years with Moweaqua, IL’s Shannon Babb, Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, Gordy Gundaker and Brandon Sheppard, top racing talent has found Macon Speedway's victory lane.

The Summer National tour officially ended in July with Bobby Pierce claiming another title and Pierce is looking to repeat after winning last summer's H&R 100. As an added bonus for pro late model drivers, a $200 award has been put up for the top finishing driver in that division's feature.

Adding to the fun will be the modifieds racing for a $1,500 top prize. The class has been strong all year at the track, boasting full car counts on a weekly basis with strong racing.

Pit gates for Thursday’s event will open at 3 p.m., with grandstands at 4 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m., and qualifying at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. An all-access pit/grandstand band will be available for $40.

Macon Speedway will then have this Saturday off as everyone heads south for the Du Quoin State Fair races. The regular season will finish with three more Saturday nights, Sept. 10, 17 and 24.