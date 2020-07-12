Dennis Vandermeersch runs away with Sportsman Topless 40 feature at Macon Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — On the night Macon Speedway honored firemen and first responders with free admission, retired Springfield firefighter Dennis Vandermeersch ran away with the Sportsman Topless 40 feature event on Saturday.

In the annual event in which the Sportsman division races without their roof, Vandermeersch struggled in the heat race, finishing deep in the field after spinning out. But in the feature, from the 13th starting spot, Vandermeersch soared to the front and by lap 6, passed Rick Roedel for the lead and took off for the checkered flag.

A caution flag on lap 29 possibly kept Vandermeersch from lapping the field. He made the pass on the fourth-place car and was closing in on the third-place driver before the yellow flag came out and brought the action back to a single file restart.

The event was finished with six caution flags and completed in 19 minutes, 56 seconds.