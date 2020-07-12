Dennis Vandermeersch runs away with Sportsman Topless 40 feature at Macon Speedway

MACON — On the night Macon Speedway honored firemen and first responders with free admission, retired Springfield firefighter Dennis Vandermeersch ran away with the Sportsman Topless 40 feature event on Saturday.
In the annual event in which the Sportsman division races without their roof, Vandermeersch struggled in the heat race, finishing deep in the field after spinning out. But in the feature, from the 13th starting spot, Vandermeersch soared to the front and by lap 6, passed Rick Roedel for the lead and took off for the checkered flag.
A caution flag on lap 29 possibly kept Vandermeersch from lapping the field. He made the pass on the fourth-place car and was closing in on the third-place driver before the yellow flag came out and brought the action back to a single file restart.
The event was finished with six caution flags and completed in 19 minutes, 56 seconds.
After losing the win last week on a last-lap pass by Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler took the Street Stocks main event, fighting off Reed and Nick Macklin. Beiler ran the top groove of the track and avoided the pass by Macklin from the bottom. Along with the checkered flag, Beiler also received a $100 bonus from Rocco's Bar in Decatur.
Guy Taylor flew around the top of the track to win the Modifieds race. Pro Modified racer Billy Knebel ran the bottom of the track and secured second place ahead of Curt Rhodes, and defending champion Tommy Sheppard Jr. took fourth.
With the night sky lighting up from a strong thunderstorm to the north and rain sprinkling, the Micro Sprints finished a 15-lap feature quickly. Mount Zion's Tony Clifton won the race.
As the Pro Late Models took the track, the rains got heavier and the event was rained out, with the Pro Late Models, Pro Mods and Hornets postponed until a later date to be announced.
