Dennis Vandermeersch scores Sportsman Topless 40 win at Macon Speedway

MACON -- Dennis Vandermeersch was tired and sore when the checkered flag hit the air and he crossed the line first Saturday in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40 feature at Macon Speedway. The track was fast and had some bumps to it that rocked the veteran racer on a night when the division took off the roof to their cars and raced topless. The special feature for that class added 25 laps than they are used to running.

As the green flag came out, six cars slammed into one another on the front stretch that caused damage and started to eliminate the 18-car field. After a 20-minute delay to untangle the mess, three cars dropped out and 15 Sportsman remained to begin the race. Metamora's Tommy Duncan took the lead from the bottom. Vandermeersch worked the top but couldn't get the lead away from Duncan. As the top side wasn't working, Vandermeersch went to the bottom and got underneath Duncan which allowed him to take over the lead on the backstretch of lap 10. Vandermeersch led on lap 11 and held on the rest of the way.

The other race of the night with some extra laps to it was the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. The Hornets ran a 20-lap feature that began the two-day challenge between Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway and Clinton's Eric Vanapeldoorn outraced Kenneth Butterfield, Jeremy Reed and Allan Harris to score the win. Butterfield was the early leader but fell to third as he, Harris and Reed battled one another to get close to Vanapeldoorn. With consecutive green flag laps, the race took much excitement as all three drivers positioned themselves between second, third and fourth places in the racing order. Clinton's Vanapeldoorn came out ahead and finished off the first night of the Hornet Challenge. He also scored a bonus $60 from Monkey Wrench Garage in Decatur.

Springfield's Guy Taylor had a long night at the races. Competing in the modifieds, pro modifieds and street stocks classes, Taylor was on the track more than he was off it on Saturday. Coming from eighth place in the modified division to overtake Kyle Helmick, Taylor--who leads the division point standings--finished the night with a victory.

Helmick would add another second place finish to his night with the runner-up spot in the Pro Modified feature event. Controlling the race from the beginning Helmick did what he has done all season, ran the bottom. Nick Justice took to the top and passed for the lead with five laps to go to pick up his third feature win of 2021 at Macon Speedway.

In the pro late models, Jake Little was the leader and fought off Jose Parga at the beginning. A slide job in the fourth turn by Parga held for Little and then Little scored the lead right back in the first and second turn. But as the race tightened, the second turn ended the lead for Little as Parga dashed away to the lead for the rest of the 20-lap event.

The street stocks feature event was loaded with top level talent and it showcased Jeremy Nichols, Darrell Dick, Bobby Beiler and Nick Macklin in the 15-lapper. Beiler had a front row starting assignment with Nichols right behind him. Dick and Macklin were solidly in the race from the beginning but the race picked up with Beiler and Nichols running around the top side of the track. Nichols who was slowed by a bump during his passing battle with Beiler and Beiler went on for the checkered flag.

The night was full of racing on the track. Off the track, the Chris Oberheim family was in attendance for a special memorial and their Peacemakers 703 Foundation was here to hold a silent auction and sell t-shirts, flags and other items.

A Sunday Funday at Lincoln Speedway will feature IMRA Speed2 midgets along with Midwest Big Ten Series racing from the pro late models and street stocks classes. The modifieds and finale of the Hornet Challenge will also be part of the program on Sunday.

Macon Speedway is back to finish off July with the POWRi midgets and micro sprints as well as the annual visit from the MOWA sprint cars. The pro late models and modifieds will also be on hand next Saturday night.

RESULTS FROM SATURDAY

Pro Late Models

1. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 38J-Jake Little[Springfield, IL]; 3. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 4. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 5. 10-Blake Damery[Blue Mound, IL]; 6. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 7. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 8. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 9. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]; 10. F15-Bob Sidener[Springfield, IL].

Modifieds

1. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 3. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 4. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 5. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 6. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 4G-John Goveia[Riverton, IL]; 8. 24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 9. 13-Jason Scrimpsher[Decatur, IL]; 10. 10-Curt Rhodes[Taylorville, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur, IL]; 2. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 3. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 4. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 5. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 6. 14N-Nathan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 7. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 8. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL]; 9. 01-Chris Erwin[Bement, IL]; 10. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL].

Sportsman

1. 25-Dennis Vandermeersch[Springfield, IL]; 2. 2S-Ethan Schnapp[Springfield, IL]; 3. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 4. 07-Phil Moreland[Assumption, IL]; 5. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield, IL]; 6. (DNF) 87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 7. (DNF) X-Dante Brown[Morrisonville, IL]; 8. (DNF) 17-Danny O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 9. (DNF) 32-Tommy Duncan[Metamora, IL]; 10. (DNF) 12M-Terry Myers[Buffalo, IL].

Street Stocks

1. 29-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 3. 67R-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 5. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 6. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 7. 15JR-Andrew Short[Winamac, IN]; 8. 13-Ryan Blankenship[Harristown, IL]; 9. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 10. 19-Matthew Yaden[Monticello, IL].

Hornet Challenge

1. T82-Erik Vanapeldoorn[Clinton, IL]; 2. 24-Kenneth Butterfield[Kingston Mines, IL]; 3. 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 4. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 5. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 6. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 7. 357X-Cody Fleming[Decatur, IL]; 8. 04-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 9. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 10. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL].

