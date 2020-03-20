Despite coronavirus forced cancellations, Macon Speedway is preparing for its 75th season

MACON — Over the past two seasons, it has been a challenge getting a race completed at Macon Speedway.
Last year saw record spring rains that cancelled several races and this year, the challenge has been the coronavirus, which has already forced the cancellation of the speedway's Hickory Point Mall car show. Following Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" order on Friday, two "test and tune" events scheduled over the next two weeks have also been cancelled.
It is difficult times for the race track, but operations manager Adam Mackey said his staff is working towards the regular season schedule, which will be the 75th in the speedway's history.
"It is a big year for us at Macon. We are excited and there aren't a lot of facilities that have been around for that long," Mackey said. "With (last year's) rain, it can cancel you the day of the event. This is a little bit different as we have watched this thing develop. We are always on our toes to reschedule, make adjustments and doing whatever you need to do to make things happen. It's a tough time for any business right now."
The mall show, at which 20 race cars would have been on display, has been an important marketing tool for the track since it returned to doing the event four years ago.
"It gives drivers a chance to display their new cars with their new look and everybody does them up nice at the start of the season," Mackey said. "It gives us a chance to promote their sponsors and get people excited about the new seasons. It also gives us a chance to put our race cars in front of people walking around the mall that maybe don't come to the races that often."
Before the still tentatively scheduled Saturday, April 11 season opener, the test and tune events were critical for new drivers and old drivers alike.
"Drivers have made modifications to their cars and some have purchased new cars and so they need to get out and practice to make sure everything is good to go for the new season," Mackey said. "We also have new drivers each year and so it gives them some chances to get out on the track without being in racing conditions where they are racing against 15 other drivers at the same time."
After the opener, which will feature a chance for autographs and photos with drivers, the Saturday, April 25 Lucas Oil Late Model 100 will truly kick the season into gear. Another jewel on the schedule, the Herald & Review 100, is scheduled to run Thursday, July 9 with driver Gordy Gundaker winning the last two runnings.
"(Lucas Oil) is one of our two biggest races of the year. It gave us our biggest crowd maybe ever two years ago for that event. Last year, it was rained out but two years ago we were jammed packed and almost standing room only that night," Mackey said.
In a response to the limitation placed on crowds gathering, NASCAR proposed running some events without fans in the stands and WWE has shown wrestling matches in empty arenas. That isn't an option for Macon Speedway, Mackey said.
"NASCAR proposed that idea but they ended up canceling those races. It is very tough to do an event without spectators for us because they are a very important part of the show and they make the event worth running and help pay the payouts to the drivers. You need both the competitors and the fans to put on an event," Mackey said.
With the added downtime at the track, the improvements for the 75th season are already underway.
"With a lot of things on hold, we have already started to work at the speedway to make things better. We always try to keep it clean and tidy and make it look presentable and we are doing what we can to spruce the place up and take advantage of the extra time," Mackey said.
When the quarantines are lifted and life returns to something closer to normal, Mackey expects big crowds at the speedway and other events that people have missed.
Said Mackey: "Pretty much any type of recreation is on hold right now and it has only just been a few days that they have said to not go anywhere and we are feeling like we are cooped up. I've got that feeling and when it opens back up everyone is going to want to be busy and get out."
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway's Herald & Review 100
