Despite coronavirus forced cancellations, Macon Speedway is preparing for its 75th season

The mall show, at which 20 race cars would have been on display, has been an important marketing tool for the track since it returned to doing the event four years ago.

"It gives drivers a chance to display their new cars with their new look and everybody does them up nice at the start of the season," Mackey said. "It gives us a chance to promote their sponsors and get people excited about the new seasons. It also gives us a chance to put our race cars in front of people walking around the mall that maybe don't come to the races that often."

Before the still tentatively scheduled Saturday, April 11 season opener, the test and tune events were critical for new drivers and old drivers alike.

"Drivers have made modifications to their cars and some have purchased new cars and so they need to get out and practice to make sure everything is good to go for the new season," Mackey said. "We also have new drivers each year and so it gives them some chances to get out on the track without being in racing conditions where they are racing against 15 other drivers at the same time."