Driver Billy Knebel sweeps double pro modified features at Macon Speedway

MACON -- On a night where the racing was intense, the tempers were flaring and the summer heat was getting to everybody, Pro Modifieds driver Billy Knebel took not one, but two checkered flags. As a result of a rainout two weeks earlier during the feature events, the pro modifieds division was given a make-up feature Saturday night and Knebel, who started on the pole position, ran alongside Nick Justice for the lead.
As Knebel pulled ahead on the back stretch of lap three, he looked as though nothing could slow him down until a spinout on the tenth lap with a lapped car would bump into his car and cause some damage. However, the damage wasn't severe enough to hinder him from finishing the race and he won the checkered flag.
As a result of the heat race finishes for the second pro modified feature, Justice started on the pole and Knebel was right behind him in the second row. The race was slowed by cautions in the closing laps as Justice was holding on to the lead with the bottom side groove. As the white flag was flying, Knebel moved just inside enough of Justice to take the lead away onto the back stretch and take to the win.
The pro late models would also complete a make-up feature from two weeks ago as Jose Parga and Aaron Heck would battle neck and neck and pass back and forth for the 20-lap feature. Parga held off Heck in the first feature of the night. In the nightly feature, Parga was challenging for the top spots but had some issues with the drivers in front of him and would cause some collisions and spin outs. Jake Little was in the lead and held off the rest of the competitors for the checkered flag.
In the modifieds, the seventh-place starter made a pass with six laps left to win his first Macon Speedway feature of the season. Ray Bollinger, of Kewanee, drove two hours south to test the track and get ready for the Summer Nationals race that is coming August 13.
In the street stocks, Bobby Beiler got around Jeff Reed Jr. and ran away from the 17-car field en route to another feature win. His fast street stock coasted along the high banks of the dirt oval and netted his third feature win in the five racing weeks at Macon Speedway.
Dennis Vandermeersch made short work of the sportsman division 15-lapper. After an early start for former track champion Wes O'Dell, Vandermeersch got past him and kept the lead. O'Dell fell victim to a broken car and pulled into the infield shortly thereafter.
The Hornet division finished off the night as Erik Vanapeldoorn won the feature event. The win was his second of the season after winning the make-up feature from two weeks ago during last week's program.
Macon Speedway shifts its attention to next Saturday and the first visit of the season by the POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints as they race during Illinois Speed Week. Stock car racing classes will also be part of the program. The Illinois Speed Week will wrap up Sunday at Lincoln Speedway with the POWRi divisions.
