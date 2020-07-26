Driver Billy Knebel sweeps double pro modified features at Macon Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON -- On a night where the racing was intense, the tempers were flaring and the summer heat was getting to everybody, Pro Modifieds driver Billy Knebel took not one, but two checkered flags. As a result of a rainout two weeks earlier during the feature events, the pro modifieds division was given a make-up feature Saturday night and Knebel, who started on the pole position, ran alongside Nick Justice for the lead.

As Knebel pulled ahead on the back stretch of lap three, he looked as though nothing could slow him down until a spinout on the tenth lap with a lapped car would bump into his car and cause some damage. However, the damage wasn't severe enough to hinder him from finishing the race and he won the checkered flag.

As a result of the heat race finishes for the second pro modified feature, Justice started on the pole and Knebel was right behind him in the second row. The race was slowed by cautions in the closing laps as Justice was holding on to the lead with the bottom side groove. As the white flag was flying, Knebel moved just inside enough of Justice to take the lead away onto the back stretch and take to the win.