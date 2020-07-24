Driver Zach Daum races in New Zealand when the Illinois dirt track season ends in the fall

Daum’s race on Saturday got off to an exciting start during qualifying and in the feature he drove calm and collected.

"The heat race started off adventurous. There was a crash on the first lap and I got caught up in that. Luckily, I didn’t have enough damage that I had to go pit side and I was still able to run the heat race and win," he said. "I knew right off the bat that we had a good car and (driver Korey Weyant) got the jump at the start (in the feature). I hate leading the first couple of laps because you can kind of get stuck and you really don’t know what to do.

"After the first couple of laps I really saw the track start to polish off pretty quick and I thought it would lay some rubber. I needed to judge my speed off of the lead cars and I had to move down into the rubber when I needed to. The biggest thing for us was to keep the speed up and not be able to get yourself slid or passed."

Daum began racing in quarter-midget racers and moved to midgets, but sprints have his attention currently.